Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya Reveal Major Change to Their Wedding Plans

Michelle Young and Nate Olukoya have put the brakes on their wedding plans.

The couple, who got engaged on the season 18 finale of “The Bachelorette” last fall, has revealed they are in no rush to tie the knot – or even live together.

Young and Olukoya were all smiles when they recently made their red carpet debut at a pre-Super Bowl event in Los Angeles over the weekend, so things seem fine as far as their relationship status goes. But in a new interview, the two revealed that they haven’t taken the step of a pre-matrimonial move-in yet — let alone wedding planning — and they teased that they aren’t sure when they will.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Olukoya revealed that he has “not yet” relocated from his home in Texas to his fiancée’s home state of Minnesota, explaining that the two want to be “as smart as possible” about the relocation and are “feeling it all out.”

“We like to make sure that we’re always making very calculated decisions, we’re always looking at all of our options,” Young added.

On the “After the Final Rose” special, the couple received a $200,000 check to put toward a down payment on their dream home, so the delay could simply be due to the fact that they are researching the housing market in Minnesota, where Young works as a school teacher.

After confirming that they are still doing the long-distance thing, the engaged couple revealed that their wedding will not happen anytime before “summer” – but it sounds like don’t mean the summer of 2022, as they previously teased.

“We said summer,” Olukoya told the outlet. “We didn’t put a timeline.”

Young chimed in to say she doesn’t want to get married until coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

“We were really talking about the [summer] season, but what I can say is we both have so many friends and family members and just people that we would want to be part of that day, so a pandemic wedding is not something that we’re really looking at,” she explained. “It’s gonna happen, it’s gonna be warm, but that’s what we know so far.”

Michelle & Nayte Previously Said They Wanted a Short Engagement

The update is a major change of tune from when the two first got engaged last year. On the “After The Final Rose” special in December, Olukoya excitedly announced, “I’m moving to Minnesota. … Very soon. Let’s call it soon, a couple months, three months, maybe. There’s no reason to wait with Michelle. Let’s do this.”

In an interview with People shortly after her engagement aired on ABC, Young said she and her fiancé were “so excited to start our life together” and weren’t waiting to get married.

“I’m looking forward to packing up and seeing what Minnesota is like,” Olukoya added at the time. “I’m all in. And I’m excited! We are both leaning towards a summertime wedding.”

“The planning is picking up speed,” Young told the outlet. “No shade to anybody who wants a long engagement, but that’s not us. We’re like, cool, you’re my person, I’m your person. We’re ready.”

