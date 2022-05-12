‘Bachelorette’ Pair Admits Move-In Plans Are a ‘Constant, Ongoing Conversation’

When Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya got engaged during her season of “The Bachelorette,” they told fans he would move to Minnesota to be with her within a few months. However, that move has yet to happen, and she addressed this frequently asked question in the latest “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. Will Michelle and Nayte ever settle down somewhere together?

Michelle Admitted This Question Comes up Often

During her “Bachelor Happy Hour” chat with fellow “The Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin, Michelle admitted, “I feel like [us moving in together] is the burning question.” She added, “Every time I do a Q&A online, everyone is like, ‘Why haven’t you moved in yet? When are you moving in together?’” She revealed the couple has made no decisions on that front, though. Michelle lives in Minnesota, and she said, “I’ve finally been home long enough where I’ve been able to get into a routine.” Meanwhile, Nayte remains based in Texas.

Michelle added, “And really, it’s just that we’re trying to figure out where we want to be.” In fact, she acknowledged, “It’s just a constant, ongoing conversation” that depends partly on whether she ends up teaching during the 2022-2023 school year. As Michelle tries to decide whether to teach again or try something else, Nayte faces the possibility his employer will require him to return to the office in person. For some time now, he’s been able to work remotely, which would give him plenty of flexibility regarding where he lived.

Some Fans Doubt Michelle and Nayte Will Ever Live Together

There are fans of “The Bachelorette” who feel certain the two will never make it to this key relationship milestone. “Naychelle will never buy a house together (they’ll break up first),” one Reddit user suggested. “I second this…. I’m thinking they’ll sadly be done by the fall sometime,” added another person. Some “Bachelorette” fans suggest Nayte and Michelle’s engagement could be even more short-lived. “I don’t see Naychelle making it to their year anniversary. Sorry,” a critic wrote.

“The Bachelorette” finale for Season 18, featuring Nayte and Michelle’s engagement, aired in December 2021. However, spoiler king Reality Steve detailed on his blog that the last part of Michelle’s season was filmed in mid-September. That means that there is a while to go before Michelle and Nayte hit that first anniversary, whether they go by when it aired or when it initially happened.

Other than not moving in together yet, there don’t seem to be any major signs suggesting there is trouble in the relationship. In fact, the couple previously mentioned slowing down their timeline regarding both moving in together and getting married. After “The Bachelorette” finale, Michelle and Nayte signaled they wanted a brief engagement. More recently, however, they’ve hinted their nuptials may not come until the summer of 2023. Will Michelle and Nayte come up with a relocation plan soon or, as some “The Bachelorette” fans suspect, will they split before that ever happens? Despite their critics, plenty of fans are rooting for “The Bachelorette” pair to go the distance and many will be curious to see if any firm decisions emerge over the next few months.