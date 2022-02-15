Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya Pose With a Superstar as They Make Red Carpet Debut

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya are red carpet official, and they marked the milestone in a major way.

The couple, who got engaged on the season 18 finale of “The Bachelorette”, attended a party for Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin line at Goya Studios before heading to a pre-Super Bowl party called Shaq’s Fun House in Los Angeles on February 11, 2022, according to E! News.

When stopped by the outlet on the red carpet, Young said it has “been really nice to be able to be out in the public” with her fiance since the finale of the ABC dating show aired in December 2021.

Michelle Young Shared Photos of Her Red Carpet Debut With Nayte, But a Celebrity Superstar Also Appeared in Her Slideshow

In a series of photos shared on her Instagram page, Young was seen posing with Olukoya at the two events. The first photo featured the reality TV couple showing off prizes they won at the Shaq Fun House party, but she also shared pics that were taken at the Fenty event they attended — and one of them featured “The Bachelorette“ star posing with Grammy-winning singer Rihanna.

Young downplayed her celebrity sitting by with a caption about her first red carpet with Olukoya and how she beat him at basketball at the Shaq event. But eagle-eyed fans and several of her friends from Bachelor Nation zeroed in on her pic with the “Only Girl in the World” singer.

“In love with you two!!!! Oh and Nayte too joked pal Serena Pitt.

“My two idols,” “The Bachelor” alum Bri Springs wrote of Young and Rihanna.

“The subtle flex of not putting Rihanna in the first pic,” added fellow “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Others thought Young and the superstar singer looked like they could be sisters.

“You and Riri are twinssssss,” wrote “Bachelor “season 25’s Kristin Hopkins.

“I didn’t know you had a twin?!?!” “Bachelor” winner Rachael Kirkconnell wrote to Young.

In a separate video from the meetup that surfaced online, Rihanna was seen posing with “The Bachelorette” star before looking over at Olukoya and making the peace sign symbol, which is his go-to sign. The symbol could also have been meant as a “wink” to show that she is a “Bachelorette” fan.

Young also addressed the move on her Instagram story, writing, “Rihanna acknowledging she’s a big fan while throwing up a peace sign for Nayte may have been the highlight of the night.”

Rihanna is a Huge Reality TV Fan

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Rihanna is a “Bachelorette” fan, because she has already made it well known that she loves reality TV. In 2018, she posted a clip from the Bravo reality show “Vanderpump Rules” that featured hung-over cast member Tom Schwartz talking about a tequila-fueled outing the night before.

“Easily the best clip on tv,” Rihanna captioned the post that included her cracking up at the scene in the background. “Whoever edited this…we’re besties in my head. #vanderpumprules.”

She’s also a diehard “Real Housewives” fan, as she proved when she crashed “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huber’s Instagram Live in 2020, per Hollywood Life.

Rihanna has also shown love for stars from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” and the “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” In 2018, RHOBH star Kyle Richards told the Los Angeles Times that she once ran into Rihanna at a karaoke venue and the singer told her she was “obsessed” with her.

