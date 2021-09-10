Producers ‘Fell in Love With’ new ‘Bachelor’ Star

Fans of “The Bachelor” have been anxiously awaiting to hear who the producers chose to hand out roses when the show returns in 2022.

There have been numerous rumors about who might be chosen, including three guys from Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette.” Many fans were convinced that the next “Bachelor” was going to be Michael Allio or Andrew Spencer, but Reality Steve ruined those hopes when he announced that he heard the next star was actually Greg Grippo.

After that news broke, fans were divided; while some people really liked Greg, others really disliked him and thought that he was a terrible choice for the lead.

And while Greg may have been in talks to find love on television, it sounds like that has completely fallen through. A new update from The Hollywood Reporter claims that producers have decided to go with someone from Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette,” which is set to start airing in October.

Producers Reportedly Fell in Love With Someone From Michelle’s Season

The Hollywood Reporter isn’t the only outlet that has shared the new “Bachelor” news. The hosts of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast also provided fans with some inside info — and offered a bit more insight.

“The next ‘Bachelor’ is, not Greg, it’s not anybody who you thought it was. Not Andrew. It’s actually somebody from Michelle’s season. Someone we have not met yet. But, apparently, allegedly, producers fell in love with this guy, they resonate with his story, and they want to give him a second chance at love immediately,” the podcasters revealed.

The name of the person has not yet been announced, but production is expected to start in the next few weeks, which means that the next star will be announced soon — perhaps before Michelle’s season even starts airing.

The consensus is that the new star will be someone who Michelle sends home fairly early on in her season as to not spoil what happens when she really starts falling for guys.

Most Fans Seem Happy With the Latest ‘Bachelor’ News

A Reddit thread about the latest “Bachelor” news seems to be getting positive responses from fans overall, many of whom are just ready for a fresh face to take the helm. Although we don’t know who the chosen guy is yet, many are excited that producers went in this direction.

“Best case scenario for real,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“I like it! The bachelorettes will have no preconceived notions or ideas of the Bachelor. They’ll actually have to fall for him rather than who he’s built up to be in their head,” added another.

“This is really cool, I am hoping it’s true and can’t wait to see who it is,” a third person wrote.

“Oooh! I love this! Great twist! Finally something different and a mystery man is better than any of the options who were in consideration,” echoed a fourth Reddit user.

