‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers 2021: Will Matt James Frontrunner Be the Next Lead?

The new season of The Bachelorette is expected to film and air in 2021. Rumors about who might be asked to take the helm have been circulating for a couple of weeks now, but a decision — as far as the public knows — has not yet been made by ABC.

Reality Steve has posted a blog in which he discusses the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which he has confirmed will be filming in Canada for the first time in the show’s history. He also has shared who will not be chosen to hand out roses next, based on the timing of the current season of The Bachelor.

Warning: Bachelor spoilers ahead.

Several names have been tossed around the rumor mill when it comes to who will become the next Bachelorette. They include Serena Pitt, Michelle Young, Abigail Heringer, and Katie Thurston.

However, Reality Steve has come forward to eliminate a couple of those women, including Michelle Young, who is currently a frontrunner on James’ season — and a fan favorite.

“I know people want to know who the next ‘Bachelorette’ is, but I haven’t heard anything. I haven’t heard if they’ve even started interviewing women,” Reality Steve wrote on his blog last week. “I gotta believe Bri, Abigail, and Katie are certainly contenders from this season,” he added. He then shared that Young won’t be the chosen one.

“I think we can now rule out Michelle as next ‘Bachelorette’ because the crew and the lead will be there end of February. Which means the ‘Bachelorette’ announcement will no doubt come before they leave. So how can you announce Michelle as the ‘Bachelorette’ 2-3 weeks before the finale airs? Once you get to the finale and Rachael and Michelle are the final two, you’ve eliminated all your suspense,” Reality Steve writes.

Here’s what you need to know:

ABC’s Rob Mills Has Confirmed That the New ‘Bachelorette’ Will Be Someone From the Franchise

While not too much is known about the new season of The Bachelorette, fans have been hearing a few things here and there. Perhaps the most important piece of information that has been confirmed by ABC executive Rob Mills is that the new lead will be someone who is already known in Bachelor Nation.

“I would say with 99.9 percent certainly, the ‘Bachelorette’ is going to be someone who comes from one of our previous seasons. Probably Matt’s, but at least someone who is familiar to Bachelor Nation,” Mills told Variety.

“We’re sort of starting on a blank page, which I think is good. It’s definitely great to have the connective tissue over several seasons, but then I think it’s good to start a new chapter,” Mills added.

According to E! News, it’s entirely possible for someone from the past to ink a deal to find love on television. The best guess for that person would be Kelley Flanagan, who appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. Flanagan ended up dating Weber after the show, but the two recently split. The other frontrunners for the job according to E! News would be Abigail Heringer, the franchise’s first deaf contestant, and Bri Springs.

The New ‘Bachelorette’ Will Not Be From Canada Despite the Filming Location

Ever since the filming location for the new season of The Bachelorette was announced, fans have been curious about casting. However, just because producers have decided to film the new season in Canada, Reality Steve claims that the cast — inclusive of the lead — with be from the United States.

In addition, Reality Steve confirmed that current Bachelor contestant Serena Pitt — who hails from Canada — will probably not be the new Bachelorette.

“One popular take yesterday was, ‘Well, since they’re filming in Canada, does that mean we’ll have a Canadian ‘Bachelorette’?’ No. One has nothing to do with the other. Nor does it mean we’re all the sudden gonna have half the cast of men being Canadian either. This is still the US Bachelorette. I don’t think it’s gonna be Serena P., which means the lead will be from here. So why would they all the sudden cast a bunch of Canadian men for a woman in the US, especially during a pandemic? Don’t get the two of them confused. They have nothing to do with each other,” Reality Steve claims.

READ NEXT: Michelle Young on ‘The Bachelor’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know