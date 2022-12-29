‘Bachelorette’ Star Shades Ex Fiance on Instagram

Much of the time when couples from “The Bachelorette” or “The Bachelor” franchise split, the exes resist saying or doing anything too major to shade their former partners. However, a recent social media comment from Michelle Young seemed to be an unmistakable dig at her former fiance, Nayte Olukoya. Young may have meant it as a playful jab, but it did not go unnoticed by fans.

Olukoya received Young’s final rose during her season of “The Bachelorette,” and the pair got engaged during the December 2021 finale. Unfortunately, it did not take long for rumors of discord to swirl and in June, the couple confirmed they had split. The breakup did not seem amicable, and the two definitely did not appear interested in maintaining a friendship as former “Bachelor” couple Clayton Echard and Susie Evans hoped to have when they first split. Now, given Young’s recent social media “joke,” fans of the former “Bachelorette” might presume her feelings regarding her ex-fiance are still rather chilly.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘The Bachelorette’ & ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Guys Gathered for Some Fun

Young threw shade at Olukoya in the comments section of a TikTok video posted by former “Bachelorette” contestant Andrew Spencer from Katie Thurston’s season. Spencer was also on season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” and some of his buddies from his time on the two shows joined him for a fun video during a night out recently. The clip featured Spencer, Olukoya, Justin Glaze, Romeo Alexander, and Rodney Mathews tackling a TikTok trend while gathered for drinks and socializing. The guys, who were all on either Young or Thurston’s “Bachelorette” seasons, each took a turn doing a brief dance while looking at the camera. Spencer was first, then Glaze, followed by Mathews, Olukoya, and Alexander. In his caption, Spencer joked, “Romeo understood the assignment,” and “Bachelor Nation” fans loved the fun clip.

It seemed Young enjoyed the clip too, or at least most of it. “1, 2, 3, and 5 left no crumbs,” the former “Bachelorette” wrote, using a slang phrase essentially giving Spencer, Glaze, Mathews, and Alexander high praise for their moves. She specifically left out Olukoya, her former fiance, though. Young’s comment received more than 8,000 likes and prompted a cascade of comments.

Young’s Comment Was a Hit Among ‘Bachelorette’ Fans

Spencer commented under Young’s note and he used simply several emojis suggesting he was playfully shocked at the shade she threw at her former fiance. “The Bachelorette” fans were a bit more outspoken, though.

“THE SHADE I AM DECEASED,” joked one fan.

“The realest bachelorette,” added another.

“This is so spicy I love it,” quipped someone else.

“Petty Michelle is my favorite one yet!!! But you right though,” read a different comment.

Several “Bachelorette” fans referred to Young as a queen, and quite a few people tagged friends to ensure they saw the “Bachelorette” star’s dig at Olukoya. There were over 700 comments on the post and fans gushed over the “iconic friend group” and some of the individual performances. It appeared Young was the only “Bachelor Nation” star to comment on Spencer’s post, and Spencer was the only one of the guys in the video to respond to her note. Young throwing shade at Olukoya definitely generated a lot of buzz on Spencer’s post, but quite a few people simply enjoyed the video and,and, as one fan declared, “These bachelor friendships are everything.”