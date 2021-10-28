Fans Are Freaking Out Over This Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya seem to be stealing the hearts of “Bachelorette” fans. While Bachelor Nation only just Nayte on October 19, 2021, when Michelle’s season premiered, many are already enamored with him — and it looks like Michelle is, too.

On night one, Michelle gave Nayte her First Impression rose, and Nayte also got the first kiss of the season. Fans could easily see a connection between the two, and many are excited to see this love story unfold over the next few weeks — as long as Nayte sticks around, that is.

Following the October 26, 2021, episode, a new photo of Michelle and Nayte made its way to the internet, and fans simply can’t get enough of it. It seems clear that many fans are rooting for Team Naychelle this season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nayte Shared the Sweet Pic on Instagram

Nayte has been very forward with his Instagram posts this season, which suggests that he and Michelle really formed a great relationship while on “The Bachelorette.” In fact, the last three photos on his Instagram feed are pictures from the show.

The most recent photo, posted on October 27, 2021, is the one that fans are going nuts over. “Recess was always my favorite,” Nayte captioned the pic, in which he and Michelle are kissing while she is sitting on his lap.

“Listen if y’all aren’t getting married we’re going to need you to stop posting this wonderful content. Our hearts can’t take it,” wrote one Instagram user.

“I need Nayte to win the whole thing, and if he doesn’t I’m calling bs. They are literally perfect together. They can actually end the show here,” added another.

“If this season doesn’t end with you two leaving together I will literally cry,” a third social media user wrote.

And the comments kept on coming, with a Reddit thread about the photo growing by the minute.

Nayte Received Love for His First Impression Rose Post, too

Following the October 19, 2021, premiere, Nayte shared an Instagram photo of him and Michelle locking lips after she gave him the First Impression Rose.

“So I got an A+ for my first impression with Michelle and ‘I WAS NOT EXPECTING THAT BUT BOOOOY AM I HAPPY,'” he captioned the post. Fans couldn’t help but gush about the obvious chemistry that he and Michelle exuded.

“The moment you came walking out I said they could stop the show right there and just let y’all go live happily ever after. You two are beautiful together. Praying it all works out,” one Instagram user commented on Nayte’s pic.

“Why am I already obsessed,” added another.

“Truly rooting for you guys,” a third wrote.

In his first post of Michelle this season, Nayte actually shared photos of “The Bachelorette” by herself. This is something fans thought was so super sweet.

You can watch Michelle and Nayte’s love story unfold over the next few weeks when “The Bachelorette” airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

