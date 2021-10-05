‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Who Does Michelle Young Choose on the Finale?

Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette” is set to kick off on October 19, 2021. She wrapped filming a couple of weeks ago, and Reality Steve has just revealed what happens on the finale of her season.

Warning: “Bachelorette” spoilers below.

Rumors about who Michelle might have ended up with have been circulating on social media for weeks, but Reality Steve posted an exclusive spoiler to his website. His latest blog post uploaded on October 5, 2021, confirms that Michelle chose Nayte Olukoya.

Steve admits that he’s unsure how things shake out when it comes to Hometown Dates, but he is confident that Michelle and Nayte are engaged.

“I’ve got a couple weeks to find a little more info for you on this season and I guess I’ll be working backwards now since I have your ending, a few of the Minnesota dates posted a while ago, and that’s about it,” Reality Steve wrote on his blog.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nayte Is a Sales Executive From Texas

Michelle’s fiance is from Austin, Texas, where he works as a sales executive, according to ABC. His bio, which hasn’t been released publicly by ABC just yet, explains that he’s “the life of the party” but as he approaches age 30, he’s looking to settling down.

“His dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous and has enough swagger of her own to keep up with him. He’s looking for a connection filled with heat and for someone who will be just as passionate about him as he is about her. Nayte is looking for a teammate for life and is confident that Michelle may just be the one he’s been waiting for,” his bio reads.

Redditors seem super excited that Nayte is the guy that Michelle chooses in the end (per Reality Steve), and a thread about the latest spoiler is already filling with comments.

“I love this for them!!! And for us!” wrote one Redditor.

“He is really cute. I am so excited to be their story,” added another.

“Yessss! So happy she found love!” wrote a third.

Michelle & Nayte Will Be the First Black Couple to Get Engaged on ‘The Bachelorette’

Back in September, “Bachelorette” host Tayshia Adams teased Michelle’s season during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I don’t think we’ve seen an ending like what happens in a couple of seasons. We’ve seen a lot… there’s a lot of highs and lows. All good things,” Tayshia told the outlet. “I would just say, she definitely leaned in to her heart, and put it out on the line, and that’s all you can ask for from a ‘Bachelorette,'” Tayshia added.

While fans still haven’t figured out just what Tayshia meant, many are thrilled that Michelle’s season will make history. If she and Nayte are really engaged, they will be the first Black couple to get engaged on “The Bachelorette.”

“So excited. I hope this is true! The first Black couple from the ‘Bachelorette’ franchise! I can’t wait to watch Michelle and Nayte’s story unfold,” a Redditor commented.

“Yessssss. So happy for her. This is a first for a [Black] ‘Bachelorette’ choosing a Black man! Love to see it. It’s going to be a great historical moment,” added another.

READ NEXT: Dale Moss Releases Statement Amid Rumors He Cheated on Clare Crawley