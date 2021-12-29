Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya Give Major Wedding Updates

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya won’t be waiting very long when it comes to getting married. The couple, who got engaged on the finale of “The Bachelorette,” seem ready to tie the knot — and they don’t plan on waiting very long.

While some couples come off the show and really want to give their relationship a chance to develop before taking the next step, Michelle and Nayte aren’t wasting any time. In fact, Nayte is already planning on moving from Austin, Texas, to Michelle’s home state of Minnesota, right after the new year.

“I’m moving to Minnesota. Let’s call it soon, a couple months maybe. There’s no reason to wait with Michelle let’s do this,” Nayte told Kaitlyn Bristowe on the “After the Final Rose” special.

So, will Michelle and Nayte get married in 2022? It’s very possible.

Michelle & Nayte Have Already Been Talking About Their Wedding

Michelle and Nayte have already talked about their wedding and each of them have ideas of what they want, where, and when. In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the couple opened up about future plans.

“We’re so excited to start our life together,” Michelle told the outlet. “The planning is picking up speed. No shade to anybody who wants a long engagement, but that’s not us. We’re like, cool, you’re my person, I’m your person. We’re ready,” she added.

So, the big question is when will Michelle and Nayte actually get married. The answer? “We are both leaning towards a summertime wedding,” Nayte told People. Nayte echoed these thoughts when chatting with Us Weekly following the “Bachelorette” finale. Not only did he say that he and Michelle are thinking about getting married in the summer, but he added that the wedding would take place “in the near future.”

By the sounds of things, Michelle and Nayte could exchange vows in just six short months.

Nayte’s Mom Wants Them to Get Married in Scotland

Another question about Michelle and Nayte’s upcoming wedding is where the couple plans on holding the ceremony and reception. Nayte, whose mom and step-dad live in Canada, told People magazine that his mom is hoping for a wedding overseas.

Nayte didn’t elaborate on the reasoning, but it seems like traveling to Europe amid the pandemic may be a bit challenging. Something more likely? A wedding in Minnesota. It’s unknown if the couple is planning a huge wedding with hundreds of people — or if any of those plans could be curbed by the pandemic — but the two are definitely starting to figure things out.

And while Michelle and Nayte do want to start a family — Michelle joked that they want “10 kids” — they are taking things one step at a time. Nayte will move, the two will marry, and then they want to see the world together.

“We want to travel around, just be Michelle and Nayte right now. But the kids will come,” Nayte told People magazine.

And while fans would love to see a televised wedding, ABC hasn’t forked out the cash for a vow exchange since 2017.

