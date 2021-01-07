Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Loses Followers After Comments on Capitol Building Riot

Following Wednesday’s events at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., former Bachelorette star Mike Johnson spoke out. He took to his Instagram stories to express his feelings, and then later posted about losing followers because of what he said.

As previously reported by Heavy, people dressed in Donald Trump gear, waiving Trump flags, stormed the capitol building on Wednesday, as Vice President Mike Pence along with Congress, worked to certify the 2020 election results.

Johnson, an Air Force veteran, wanted to speak out on what he was witnessing, and recoded himself speaking while in his car.

“Yo, there’s literally an arms standoff on the house floor and congress is having to duck under their seats. Like. This is America,” he said, in disbelief. “Yo, this is wild. I don’t care where you stand at, yo, this is just wrong,” he added.

A few hours later, Johnson made a statement, calling the loss of followers “sadly hilarious.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Mike Johnson Said He’s ‘a Patriot Before a Reality TV Star’ in a Statement He Posted on Social Media

A few hours after speaking out on his Instagram story, Johnson took to social media to share a statement on how he had lost followers.

“It’s sadly hilarious at the following I lose on IG & Twitter after I speak on the atrocities that are taking place in our country. Realize I wore the uniform, volunteered my life & I’m part of the 1% in this country who has done so. I’m a patriot before a reality TV star,” Johnson tweeted. He took a screenshot of the statement and uploaded it to Instagram.

“I’m saddened by what’s taking place in our country. Action over simply displaying sorrow is needed from our leadership,” Johnson captioned the post.

Several people took to the comments section of Johnson’s post to show their support.

“Proud of you. Speak your truth always,” one follower commented.

“So sorry. Thank you for your service and for speaking out,” added another.

“Thank you for your service and you are so appreciated,” echoed a third.

This Isn’t the First Time That Mike Johnson Mentioned Politics on His Page

Mike Johnson isn’t overly vocal when it comes to his political beliefs, but Wednesday certainly wasn’t the first time that he spoke out about his support of women, people of color, and the democratic party.

On November 7, Johnson took to Instagram to share a few photos of women who inspired him. The photos included one of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, former first lady, Michelle Obama, and former Bachelorette stars Rachel Lindsay, and Tayshia Adams.

“It’s the representation of beautiful queens for me, and that we decided character matters in this country,” he captioned the slideshow, adding the American flag emoji.

He received some backlash over the post as fans hit the comments section.

“Ok where’s Candace Owens?” one follower wrote.

“Didn’t Kamala Harris put innocent black men in jail for marijuana,” wrote another.

“1 of 4,” added a third.

