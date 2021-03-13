Exclusive: Mike Johnson Reveals He’s Got His Eye on Someone in Bachelor Nation

In Part 2 of Heavy’s interview with Bachelor Nation fan favorite Mike Johnson, we learned a whole lot about what he’s looking for in a woman, and whether or not he’s got his eye on anyone from the franchise (spoiler alert: he does).

Mike has been busy promoting the Hydro Stubble Eraser, landing a partnership with Schick following his time on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. The Hydro Stubble Eraser “shaves up to seven days of stubble with less tugging and pulling for a comfortable shave.” And although Mike didn’t find love with Hannah, he says he has found love with his Hydro Stubble Eraser.

Bachelorette fans quickly fell in love with Mike, and many hope that he will return to future franchise shows. Turns out, he very well might.

In Part 1 of Heavy’s interview, we asked Mike if he’d consider being The Bachelor if he was given the opportunity, and he said yes — in so many words. Well, we also asked Mike to name three people that he’d like to meet in paradise, if he was invited to join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise. And while Mike didn’t name names, he gave us something to go on.

“I absolutely have my eye on someone in Bachelor Nation. If the opportunity presents itself, carpe diem,” Mike said. While we can’t confirm nor deny the person that Mike was referring to, he’s got someone in Bachelor Nation crushing on him, too. Pieper James, who you may recognize from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, recently revealed that she has a crush on Mike during her time on the Clickbait podcast. What’s also interesting is that Mike “liked” one of Pieper’s photos on March 6, just two days after his interview with Heavy. Oh, and there’s a whole Reddit thread shipping them, so…

Moving on, Heavy also asked Mike who from Matt James’ season he’d like to see take the helm as Bachelorette.

“Serena Pitt and Abigail Heringer,” he told us, adding, “They both brought really good energy. I think that in times of comfort we’re unable to expand and grow, and what’s taken place this year and hope it will be a rocket ship to being more inclusive and diverse, not only for the cast but also for screen time and from the crew, all the way from the junior producers to the top.”

As for who Mike things Matt James should choose on the finale? He gave the answer we’re all thinking. “Tyler Cameron.” We also couldn’t help but ask Mike about Matt’s beard, to which he said, “He’s letting me know that he looks great with a beard but I look better with a fresh shave. And I am going to have to send him the Stubble Eraser razor so he can clean up his stubble – it shaves up to seven days of stubble without tugging or pulling.”

To wrap up our interview, we asked Mike to share three things that people probably don’t know about him. He let us know that he “created and executive produced a TV show based on the concept of [his] book: ‘Lowering Your Insecurities and Raising Your Self-Love,'” which he will be announcing on social media soon. He also shared that he’s working on a “virtual” book tour to promote the new read. And, lastly, he told us that he is “considering getting a wallaby or a Belgian Malinois.”

READ NEXT: Part 1 of Heavy’s Interview With Mike Johnson