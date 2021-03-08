Exclusive: Fan Favorite Says He Would Be ‘The Bachelor’ — & Confirms He’s Single

As Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor is coming to a close, fans are already looking ahead to what will come next in the franchise. It appears as though The Bachelorette is set to begin filming later this month, likely airing in the spring, followed by Bachelor in Paradise, before The Bachelor returns in the fall. The casts of each show aren’t close to being announced just yet, but there’s at least one member of Bachelor Nation that would be ready to go on a moment’s notice!

Heavy caught up with Mike Johnson for a one-on-one, and we asked all of the important questions! Johnson is busy promoting the Hydro Stubble Eraser, landing a partnership with Schick following his time on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. The Hydro Stubble Eraser “shaves up to seven days of stubble with less tugging and pulling for a comfortable shave.”

Naturally, Heavy’s very first question for Johnson was whether or not he’d consider handing out roses as The Bachelor if he was given the opportunity.

“I feel that our beautiful Bachelor Nation fan base will love to have a bachelor that is going to be for the people – a bachelor that is vocal, a bachelor that is intelligent, a bachelor that is passionate, and wants to be in love. I know that I exhibit those qualities,” Johnson said.

Johnson will have his eye out for a woman that encompasses many if not all of the qualities that he’s looking for in a woman. They include, someone who is “passionate about what drives her in life,” a “positive and optimistic thinker,” and someone with “a little sass to her.” Johnson also said he’s looking for a woman who “knows she’s awesome.”

Many social media users have written Johnson off of their lists for who could be the next Bachelor, because they believe he has a girlfriend. According to Reddit users, Johnson was previously linked to YouTube star Angela Babicz. However, he tells Heavy that the only woman in his life is his “Schick Hydro Stubble Eraser.”

Curious to know if Johnson would bring up more important issues, including religion, politics, and race, with the women on his hypothetical season, Johnson explained that he would absolutely have those conversations “as they came about.”

“I would address things naturally as they came about. I wouldn’t hide or steer away for anything in particular. If I were to be the Bachelor, I am there to find love, to find my wife, to find my forever partner, and any and all conversations would be on the table,” he explained.

The big question, of course, is whether or not Johnson thinks that he could find love on reality television, specifically on The Bachelor if he was given that opportunity. Thus far, The Bachelor doesn’t have the best track record for people staying together after the final rose is handed out, but Johnson seems totally hopeful.

Heavy asked, “do you think you (personally) could find true love on television, specifically on the Bachelor franchise?”

To which Johnson responded, “Quite honestly, I’ve found love with my Stubble Eraser already, and that came about from the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise so I appreciate that. When it comes to finding my wife, I think that finding love in the ‘Bachelor ‘franchise is a possibility. I never went on the show for any other reason than to find love, to find my lady, to find someone who equals my laughter.”

Part 2 of Heavy’s interview with Mike Johnson will be posted later this week, so stay tuned!

