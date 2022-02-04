Mike Johnson Pens Heartbreaking Tribute to Cheslie Kryst

Mike Johnson posted to his Instagram feed for the first time since the tragic death of Cheslie Kryst. According to People magazine, the coroner’s office has confirmed that the former Miss USA died by suicide on January 30, 2022.

The New York Post reported that Kryst jumped from a 60-story building at 350 W. 42nd Street in New York City. Her body was found on the ground below around 7:15 a.m.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined,” a statement from her family read, in part.

Johnson and Kryst dated briefly during the summer of 2021.

Here’s what you need to know:

Johnson Shared a Few Photos of Kryst & Wrote a Heartfelt Instagram Caption

Johnson broke his silence on Kryst’s death nearly one week after it happened. It seems the former “Bachelorette” star needed some time to process — and to find a way to put his feelings into words.

“Writing this is so hard for so many reasons, two of which being I feel so deeply for your family & can’t imagine. Two, because writing this makes it real. I never told you but I look at these pix often, mad I deleted our Tiktoks [because with] you being so patient I still couldn’t dance on your level. Now I careless and want to see you happy, dancing carefree. I keep thinking about calling you right now & terrified of you not able to pick up. The tears don’t stop, I’m leaking from my eyes throughout the day scared at night w goosebumps constantly covering my body, eyelashes falling and I catch myself drifting off to thoughts [and] memories of you,” Johnson began.

“I can hear your voice as I write this, I can see through my eyes your mannerisms [and] your spirit radiating love. The warmth in your [smile] will always be there even in the coldest spaces. I feel your soft hands daily holding me me when we just want to hold you,” Johnson’s captioned continued.

He went on to praise Kryst for being an “inspiration,” for having “poise,” and he called her a “fearless leader” a “fashion icon,” and a “walking embodiment of beauty.” He also said that she fought for racial equality and that was a “queen with [her] own crown.”

Johnson Said He Will ‘Forever Be in Awe’ of Kryst

Johnson sent love to Kryst’s family, and let them know that he will “always” be there for them. “The life that you shared [with] us all, your greatness that you exude. I’ll forever be in awe of you, we love you Cheslie,” his caption concluded.

A Reddit thread about Johnson’s post also proved heartbreaking, as many weighed in on the bright like that Kryst was, and several people couldn’t help but feel for Johnson, and praise him for such a lovely tribute to Kryst.

“Beautiful tribute for a beautiful soul. The pics of her in his post are so beautiful and vibrant. Her death is so tragic. I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it all week,” one Reddit user wrote.

“I was rooting for them when they were dating. This post made me so emo. I can only imagine how he and her family are feeling [right now]. I haven’t been okay since Sunday and I only knew her cause I’ve followed her for years on social media. You could tell he was not doing well on his podcast today. Just sending everyone who knew her love and healing cause this is heartbreaking,” another comment read.

In 2019, Johnson Retweeted a Post by Kryst About Suicide

Before Johnson and Kryst dated, Johnson retweeted a post that she put out into the universe on World Suicide Prevention Day.

“#WorldSuicidePreventionDay worth a watch,” Kryst tweeted along with a link to a Ted Talk by Sergeant Kevin Briggs.

Johnson retweeted the post with his own message. “To my friends that have committed suicide know that I love you. For those who have contemplated this, I don’t judge you and know I have love for you,” he wrote.

To my friends that have committed suicide know that I love you. For those who have contemplated this, I don't judge you and know I have love for you https://t.co/GflFV482ka — Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson1_) September 10, 2019

The date on those tweets is September 10, 2019.

READ NEXT: Mike Johnson Reveals He’s Got His Eye on Someone in Bachelor Nation (Exclusive)