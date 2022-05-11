‘Bachelorette’ Star Shares Heartbreaking Loss With Fans

Over the years, many men have left “The Bachelorette” feeling heartbroken. Fans lend their support to their favorites as each season plays out, and most contestants bounce back fairly quickly. Now, one recent “Bachelorette” contestant is facing a different, and far deeper, type of heartbreak.

Mikey Planeta Navigated A Nearly Impossible Goodbye

On May 9, former “The Bachelorette” contestant Mikey Planeta opened up on Instagram about saying farewell to his dalmatian, “Sharkee.” He shared a slew of photos from his time with the dog, including an adorable shot of her wearing a string of pearls as a puppy. In the caption, Mikey wrote, “Saying goodbye to one of your babies is never easy, but I’m just so grateful that my family and I had 11 ½ great years with her.” Mikey added, “I’m going to miss you Sharkee, you were such a gift and you were so loved.”

Mikey received a lot of love from “Bachelor Nation” in response to his post, with quite a few fellow franchise contestants commenting to show their support.

“This breaks my heart. I’m so sorry Mikey. Sending love to the Planeta family this morning,” Katie wrote.

“So sorry for your loss Mikey! Life was better because you two found each other,” fellow “Bachelorette” contestant Michael Allio shared.

Brendan Quinn, who also appeared on Katie’s season, wrote, “Love ya my man, hardest goodbye ever.”

While it is tough to lose a beloved pet, another Instagram post of Mikey’s suggested he’s got some significant in-person support from his “Bachelorette” pals to help him get through this.

The Best Buddies Are Causing Chaos In Hawaii

The day after Mikey’s post about Sharkee, he shared a post on Instagram that was much lighter in nature. “First pic explains the whole trip,” he initially teased. “Had fun getting to show the boys the island and all it has to offer. Kauai really is Gods masterpiece.” The array of photos Mikey shared included fellow “Bachelorette” buddies Greg Grippo, Andrew Spencer, and Tre Cooper, all of whom were on Katie’s season too. It was clear the quartet was having a blast together in Hawaii.

As People noted, Mikey was known in large part for being a virgin during his brief appearance on Katie’s season of “The Bachelorette.” He received the second individual date of Katie’s season, and the pair worked with a cuddle expert during their outing. Ultimately, however, the sparks did not fly between the two of them. Mikey didn’t even make it to the dinner portion of the date, nor did he receive a rose. Instead, Katie eliminated him.

While Katie admitted the two had bonded and she was interested in learning more about Mikey, she also had reservations. “I know I do have stronger relationships,” Katie told Mikey as she eliminated him. He took the elimination well, telling her he was sure “One of those guys is really lucky.” He didn’t win Katie’s heart, but Mikey clearly bonded with some of his fellow contestants. “The Bachelorette” fans are enjoying the updates on the group’s current trip and it seems likely it’s giving Mikey a much-needed distraction in the midst of saying goodbye to Sharkee.