ABC Accidentally Spoiled the Result of ‘The Bachelor’ 2-on-1 Date

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELOR,’ DO NOT KEEP READING.

Viewers were left with a cliffhanger at the end of episode five of The Bachelor with MJ Snyder and Jessenia Cruz set to plead their cases to Matt James in a dreaded two-on-one date. But ABC appears to have accidentally spoiled the result of that date less than 24 hours after episode five aired.

In a press release for episode six, ABC shared photos from the upcoming episode for media use. Typically those photos are carefully curated to avoid dropping unwanted hints, but one shot showed a woman who appeared to be Cruz sitting during a group date. The photo is no longer available — presumably because ABC realized their mistake and pulled it from the site. A screenshot of the photo can be seen here (the bottom left photo in the second slide).

If that really is Cruz on the group date, that almost certainly means Snyder’s time on the show came to an end at the two-on-one date.

ABC Accidentally Spoiled ‘The Bachelorette’ 2-on-1 Date Too

On the most recent season of The Bachelorette, Noah Erb and Bennett Jordan were invited on a two-on-one date by Tayshia Adams to settle their ongoing feud. After hearing out both men, Adams elected to send Jordan home (although he later returned only to get sent back out the door a second time).

But the result of that date wasn’t a mystery to any fans who happened to follow ABC’s official The Bachelorette Instagram account. A day before the two-on-one date aired, the account showed a clip from an upcoming lie detector-themed group date with Erb participating. That post was subsequently deleted.

Later in the season, The Bachelorette spoiled the still-to-come eliminations of Erb and Blake Moynes by showing them in a preview for the “Men Tell All” special.

Inadvertently revealing that Cruz made it through the two-on-one date and Snyder was sent packing is a move that’s quickly becoming the norm for the franchise.

Jessenia Cruz & MJ Snyder Feuded Over a ‘Varsity Squad’ Comment

Much of episode five centered around James trying to get to the bottom of bullying accusations. Early in the episode he sent home Anna Redman for spreading a baseless rumor that another contestant worked as an escort, then he eliminated Victoria Larson at a rose ceremony for her history of name-calling.

Snyder made it through the episode, despite being portrayed as one of the main reasons for the bullying culture among the contestants. Near the end of the episode, Cruz told James that Snyder had referred to the group of women who debuted on the show in week one as the “varsity squad,” and dismissed the five women who arrived in episode four as the “J.V.”

While Snyder didn’t deny making the remark, she was still furious with Cruz for sharing that information with James. The episode ended with the pair bickering while waiting for James to arrive for their date.

