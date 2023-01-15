‘Bachelor’ Star Makes Major Announcement & Steps Away From Franchise

A former contestant from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” just announced she is stepping back from her ties to the franchise. Natasha Parker first appeared as a contestant on Peter Weber’s season, and she went on to hit the beach for “Bachelor in Paradise” too. Parker has co-hosted the “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast for a while, but during the latest episode, she revealed a big decision she has made regarding her ongoing ties to the franchise.

Here’s what you need to know:

Natasha Parker Is Leaving ‘Click Bait’

In the newest episode of “Click Bait,” Parker revealed she was leaving the podcast. She is not the first co-host to leave, and she actually was not one of the original three co-hosts. When the “Click Bat” podcast debuted in September 2020, it featured “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Tayshia Adams. Sluss was the first to depart, and that is when Parker joined the crew. That trio held steady for quite a while, and when Adams decided to step away, Tia Booth took over that spot. Booth recently welcomed her first child, Tatum Booth Mock, so she has not been doing the podcast. Now, Parker has revealed her departure too.

In the podcast episode with Parker’s revelation she was leaving, Amabile noted Booth “Was part of this podcast for a year.” That seemed to signal Booth would not be returning, but it does not seem that has been officially stated by anybody at this point. As for Parker, this recent episode was her last.

Parker Referred to Issues Within the Franchise As the Catalyst

Parker explained to Amabile, “It is so bittersweet. I have really enjoyed doing the podcast with you, specifically, and, of course, Tia. While she said the experience had been “great” and she found herself “looking forward to these,” she had decided it was time to take her “podcast journey” in a different direction. Parker explained,

“I’m not even gonna get all into this in the who, what, wheres, and whys, but there were recently, in the last six months, I’ve just seen some different things happening in the franchise that for me to lead with love and light, that’s what I try to put out into the world, I’m like, that’s all I want to do, all I want to be, and sometimes being a part of this franchise it’s hard to do, continue that, and to be that.”

Indeed, Parker did not share anything more specific regarding her reasons for leaving the podcast. She did admit, though, she probably would not be watching “The Bachelor” shows any longer either. The former “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant noted she wanted to leave “Click Bait” on a positive note, and she plans to start a podcast of her own soon. “I think I have a lot to share when it comes to manifesting and living the life you want, I want people to take away something,” she detailed.

What comes of “Click Bait” now? Amabile didn’t share anything about that, although some “Bachelor Nation” fans have wondered if perhaps his wife, “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Serena Pitt, might become a permanent co-host. Some others on Reddit pondered the idea that “Click Bait” and “Bachelor Happy Hour,” currently led by Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young, might merge in some way. In general, Redditors suspected franchise-related racial issues prompted Parker’s decision to move on, especially since she admitted she wouldn’t continue watching. Many seemed eager to cheer her on as she pursues her new podcasting dream, and will be curious to see what happens with “Click Bait” now.