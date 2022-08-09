Ex-Girlfriend of Gabby Windey Frontrunner Speaks Out About Shocking Relationship

Fans of “The Bachelorette” are quite smitten with some of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s suitors, but some information has emerged about one frontrunner that might have viewers thinking twice about him. Nate Mitchell made a big impression on the ladies and the viewers as soon as he introduced himself, and he remains one of Windey’s bachelors as the season progresses. The extended preview for the rest of the season teased Windey would struggle over whether she and Mitchell could make a good match for the long-term, and “Bachelorette” spoilers suggest there are rough moments ahead for these two. Once fans learn more about what blogger Reality Steve has learned, fans may not end up rooting for Mitchell quite as much going forward.

Reality Steve Teased This As Major Drama

Throughout his time on “The Bachelorette,” Mitchell has talked extensively about his daughter and how much he loves being a father. In fact, spoilers for the weeks ahead reveal Windey will struggle with this, worrying about whether she is ready, or even capable, of stepping into a role where she would be an immediate part of this child’s life. Interestingly, there are claims emerging from an ex-girlfriend of Mitchell’s that seem to counter the picture he paints of being heavily involved in his daughter’s life.

In his August 9 blog post and podcast, Reality Steve told listeners what he had to share was “a story about 4 months in the making.” He pointed out he has not shared negative stories about “Bachelor Nation” contestants in quite some time, and he has been frank in noting he is “out of that business” and “done being the middle man” when it comes to gossip on contestants.

“The exception would be is if someone who came forward to tell me something about a contestant put their name behind it, showed me proof, and wanted a platform to share whatever it is they had. Today is one of those days,” he detailed. In fact, he said, he had two women connect with him about Mitchell and he shared “you bet your a** I made sure of the legitimacy of this story.”

Two Women Shared Their Stories With Reality Steve

Reality Steve detailed that he first heard about Mitchell when “The Bachelorette” cast was announced on March 23. He received a message from someone noting Mitchell was “a bad guy,” and after episode 2 of season 19 aired, a woman named Kelsey Fankhauser posted a TikTok sharing she “cried for a guy who kept his kid a secret from me for 1.5 years when we were dating and I found out on reality tv,” adding a rose emoji to signal she was referring to “The Bachelorette.”

The blogger connected with Fankhauser to get the background, and she sent him “a Google drive of 38 photos and screenshots of her relationship with Nate, along with a timeline.” She detailed she first met Mitchell in January 2020 and they exchanged phone numbers. They went to a wedding together in August, where he met her friends, and in December 2020 she went on a ski trip with his friends.

“One of his female friends pulled me aside at the beginning of the trip and told me she hooked up with him 2 weeks prior,” she detailed of the trip. In January 2021, she met his twin brother and his brother’s girlfriend, and they talked about how she wanted children someday. In February, Mitchell traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, and connected with a woman named Laree Starke who he had met on Tinder. When Mitchell returned to Fankhauser, they celebrated Valentine’s Day, and he met her father for the first time. In April they went to Mexico with friends, and she noted they were “100% exclusive at this point.” In late June, however, “Things started getting rocky.”

Trouble in the Relationship Escalated

Mitchell and Fankhauser’s relationship continued, but it was getting rockier. She noted in August 2021, she heard from Starke for the first time. She confronted Mitchell about Starke via text, and he downplayed the relationship. They stayed together until he broke things off via text on November 25. In January, she saw his same friend from the earlier ski trip who revealed she’d hooked up with him in December again, and that he was dating someone new along with hooking up with the friend’s friend.

After learning that, Fankhauser texted Mitchell and told him, “I always knew you were sus,” and on March 23, she found out he was doing “The Bachelorette.” It wasn’t until his first one-on-one date with Windey aired that Fankhauser learned he had a daughter. She only recently learned from Starke, he’d been married and divorced, and his divorce wasn’t final until December 2020, nearly a year after they’d started dating.

When Reality Steve contacted Starke, she revealed she had known about Mitchell’s daughter almost immediately after they initially met. She noted Mitchell had a room at his place for his daughter, as he had custody of her three days a week. Fankhauser told Reality Steve she had only been at Mitchell’s place once, and while she always “felt something was off” with him, she “never really acted upon it when she should’ve.”

Reality Steve noted Mitchell has received a “golden edit” on “The Bachelorette,” all while “The level of manipulation and lying” in the experiences Starke and Fankhauser shared “is off the charts.” Fankhauser told the blogger she didn’t want to impact Mitchell’s future, but “it’s important for me to try and prevent another girl from being blindsided by his secrecies.” Will Mitchell address any of this? Will “The Bachelorette” fans pull back their support for him? Many will be curious to see what, if anything, comes next with this.