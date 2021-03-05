Bachelor Nation Round-up for March 5: Here’s What You Need to Know

Bachelor Nation has been abuzz over the past couple of weeks, and there are quite a few things that you may have missed.

From Chris Harrison on Good Morning America to Hannah Brown talking about her new relationship on YouTube, there’s a lot to keep up with in the Bachelor world. And while those things may have been front and center, some of your favorite past contestants have posted and shared all kinds of news on social media.

‘Bachelor’ Babies on the Way & More

Checking in with the mommies-to-be, Lauren Bushnell Lane did a true or false Q&A on her Instagram Stories this week. She was asked whether or not she always wanted to be a mom, to which she replied, “true. As nervous as I am right now, it’s something I’ve always known I wanted.”

Lauren Luyendyk shared a photo of her twins in the womb to her Instagram Stories on March 4. Her and Arie’s boy-girl twins are the size of coconuts at 22 weeks, according to an Instagram update that Arie posted to the account that he and Lauren created for them.

Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and her husband Jared Haibon have been trying to start a family for about five months now. As previously reported by Heavy, Iaconetti revealed that they may have some exciting news next week.

‘Bachelor’ Break-ups, Make-ups & Everything in Between

After Dale Moss and Clare Crawley reunited in Florida last week, the two are back in their respective home states — and they still haven’t confirmed whether or not they are officially back on. Dale posted a few videos of himself working out in New York City on Friday, March 5, while Clare hit up a healthy food spot in California.

Garrett Yrigoyen also decided to do a Q&A on his Instagram Stories this week, and, perhaps unsurprisingly, he was asked why he and Becca Kufrin split. He didn’t give too much away, and appeared to take the high road, saying that while he “constantly” gets asked this question, he would only say that “it just didn’t work out.”

Hannah Brown seems absolutely smitten with her beau, Adam Woolard. After suffering major heartbreak following her split from Jed Wyatt, an apparent rendezvous with Tyler Cameron, and some time just figuring out her life, Brown has found someone who truly makes her happy.

“Every day is so great. He’s just awesome. I’m telling y’all, he’s the nicest person I’ve ever met,” she said in a new YouTube video.

The Latest Drama Surrounding Matt James’ Season of ‘The Bachelor’

Matt James has just two weeks left until his season of The Bachelor airs its finale on ABC. There have been all kinds of rumors surrounding who he picks and whether or not they’re still together. Things got even crazier when fans noticed that Matt was hanging out a couple of miles away from Heather Martin earlier this week.

To make things even crazier? Matt’s mom commented on Heather’s new customizable apparel line called Tilted Three. “Love this and congratulations on making this happen. I love your #doitafaid motto. So empowering,” Patty James wrote.

As previously reported by Heavy, one of Matt’s ladies, Serena Pitt, recently spoke out about the controversy surrounding Chris Harrison. Serena told Entertainment Tonight that she would “struggle” if Harrison returned to host The Bachelorette.

“I think that Chris has a lot of work to do and he has to put in that work. That’s not an overnight thing. That is a long-term process of education and moving from a state of ignorance,” she told the outlet.

On the March 5 episode of her “Higher Learning” podcast with Van Lathan, Rachel Lindsay was asked whether or not she felt Chris should return to the franchise. Rather than say “yes” or “no,” Rachel said she’s just ready to move on.

“I accept the apology. Let’s move forward. I’m not going to give any opinion on what I think should happen with the franchise, what I think [his] role should be moving forward,” she explained. At the time of this writing, Rachel still has not reactivated her Instagram account.

Bachelor Nation on Instagram & Beyond

Reality Steve has re-confirmed that Katie Thurston is going to be announced as the new Bachelorette. It’s all supposedly going down on March 5, when the After the Final Rose special was set to tape in Los Angeles. He posted the information on his Instagram Stories earlier this week.

The very first “winner” of The Bachelorette Ryan Sutter came down with a mystery illness in February 2020, and he has documented some his symptoms on Instagram. On March 4, he shared an update in which he told his followers that he’s “struggled” with giving himself time to “heal and recover,” but he admits that he needs to do so.

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert had a big scare this week when the glass on their shower shattered while their son Brooks was in the bathroom. Thankfully, everyone is okay.

Former Bachelor contestant and Bachelor in Paradise star Taylor Nolan came under first after disturbing tweets from her past were brought to light this week. As previously reported by Heavy, the tweets were called “problematic” and “hurtful.” On March 5, Page Six reported that the Washington State Department of Health may look into those tweets, given that Taylor is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor Associate, according to her website.

“This week, we’ve received multiple complaints against Nolan in connection with the issues you mentioned. Those complaints are under assessment. Patient safety is our top priority, and we take all complaints seriously,” a spokesperson for the DOH told Page Six, adding that the department had received “multiple” complaints about the tweets.

