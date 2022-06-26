Did Nayte Olukoya Really Cheat on Michelle Young?

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya got engaged on the finale of her season of “The Bachelorette.” Although the two seemed very much in love at the “After the Final Rose” and in the months that followed, the two announced their decision to end their engagement on June 17, 2022.

“To those who have supported Nayte and I, including Bachelor Nation, I know I speak for the both of us when saying having a relationship in the public eye has not been easy,” Michelle wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram Stories. “I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us.”

Nayte shared a similar statement on his Instagram Stories. “Michelle and I are going to move forward separately. Hearts are heavy, emotions are high, and we are dealing with this the best way we can,” he wrote.

On June 25, 2022, Nayte took to his Instagram Stories once more, this time to clear up some rumors and to give a bit more detail into why he and Michelle didn’t work.

Nayte Denied Cheating on Michelle

Since even before Michelle and Nayte split, there had been a lot of chatter about him not being ready for marriage. Social media has been filled with speculation about Nayte, whom many felt was a player or just on “The Bachelorette” for clout.

Nayte addressed much of this chatter head-on.

“1. No, I didn’t cheat. 2. Not every break up needs to have someone to blame. 3. Yes, many of you seem to paint me as a red flag/f*** boy. Maybe it’s the piercings and tattoos? Who knows. But I am actually a decent guy, and I only want to continue getting better. As we should all want for ourselves,” Nayte wrote in a numbered list.

Nayte also said that he likes hanging out with his friends and that “not everyone who goes to bars are cheaters.”

He went on to call the “negativity and blatant hate” “hurtful” and said that he “truly believed” that Michelle was his “person.” He said that being “inexperienced in love” does not make him a “red flag.”

Nayte Revealed Why He Didn’t Move to Minnesota

After Michelle and Nayte got engaged, the two seemed very excited to start their lives together. While they were on “After the Final Rose” making their debut as a couple for the first time, the two talked about moving in together and seemed ready to take that next step. They revealed that Nayte was planning to move from Texas to Minnesota to be with Michelle.

Everyone was overjoyed for the latest “Bachelorette” couple — and ABC did something that was never done before. Michelle and Nayte were gifted with $200,000 as a downpayment for their first home together.

However, weeks went by and Nayte didn’t move. This caused a lot of split rumors, which were constantly denied by the couple, who admitted to splitting a short while later.

“Yes, the plan was to move to MN earlier this year. Plans changed as we decided there was no need to rush anything and get to know each other on a deeper level before taking the leap of living together. There’s no rush in life. There’s no rule book or timeline on how to go about your relationship. We believed that since the love was there, everything will fall into place naturally and in its own time, the way it’s meant to be,” Nayte said.

“We tried. It didn’t work. We’re sad about it. We all grieve differently,” he added.

