Michelle Young’s ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Accused of Being ‘Inappropriate’ With Other Women

Michelle Young is just a few short weeks away from going public with her “Bachelorette” winner on the “After the Final Rose” special that is set to air directly after the show’s finale, but if a recent “Bachelor” blind is true, she may not actually be getting her happily ever after.

Warning: “Bachelorette” spoilers ahead.

According to Reality Steve, Michelle ends up choosing Nayte Olukoya on the finale, and the two do end up getting engaged. Although Steve maintains that he’s not exactly sure how Michelle’s final four will shake out, he’s been very confident that Michelle ends up with Nayte.

And although the two haven’t even gone public yet, it sounds like there may already be trouble in paradise.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Blind Sent in to DeuxMoi Accuses Nayte of Being ‘Flirty’ & ‘Inappropriate’

Popular Instagram account DeuxMoi is known for sharing blinds (anonymous information about a given celebrity). On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the account shared something very interesting — and potentially devastating — about Nayte.

“I live in Austin and ran into Nayte from Michelle’s season this past weekend at a bar. He was very flirty with me when I ordered and offered me a shot and was drunk and trying to hug me,” the blind read.

“I’m a lesbian so I said no thanks. Like an hour later, I saw him taking shots and hugging up at the bar with a different girl. Not Michelle. But he was really inappropriate in my opinion. He’s 6’8″ and impossible to miss. Also super loud,” the blind continued.

DeuxMoi doesn’t claim that any of the information they share is factual, and some of the blinds that have been sent in haven’t been proven true — but some have. Whomever runs the account often puts a disclaimer to take the tea with a grain of salt, er, sugar, and it’s entirely possible that this Nayte rumor was completely fabricated. Without any pictures, it’s hard to prove that it actually happened.

Some Fans Are Already Skeptical About the Lasting Power That Michelle & Nayte Will Have

If you believe that Michelle and Nayte end up together, you may have already formulated an opinion on whether or not the two will actually last. Given the show’s track record, it’s kind of hard to guess who will work out and who won’t, and fans seem stumped when it comes to Naychelle.

However, there are already quite a few people thinking that the two are destined for a split.

“This might be bc of all the couples falling apart but I don’t even see Michelle & Nayte lasting. I love them, truly the hottest couple in this franchise imo, but I don’t see him settling down anytime soon. Maybe they’ll be together for a year or [two] but if Michelle wants to get married after that, I don’t see him wanting the same thing,” one Redditor commented on a spoilers post.

“Yeah I’m wondering what will happen. She said in the past she gives too much in relationships and it [isn’t] equal. I hope for her sake that if [she’s] going to leave her career, family, and friends for her F1, it is truly endgame and not that relationship pattern again,” added another.

“The last five bachelorettes before Michelle are not with their F1 anymore. Rooting for Michelle and Nayte. Just give us and yourselves… a minimum of [two] years of happiness please. Although I would prefer a wedding and a couple of beautiful babies,” a third person wrote.

