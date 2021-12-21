What’s Wrong With Nayte Olukoya’s Lip?

Nayte Olukoya has been a frontrunner on Michelle Young‘s season of “The Bachelorette” since the very first episode — and she evidently felt the same. The elementary school teacher not only gave Nayte the first impression rose, but he also received the first kiss of the season.

And, if night one could have predicted how the remainder of the season would go for Nayte, well, it would have been pretty spot on. While Michelle has formed very strong relationships with all three of her top guys, there’s always been something special with Nayte — and fans have noticed.

Something else fans have noticed is that Nayte has a what looks like a swollen lip. Several weeks back, several articles popped up about Nayte’s lip, with many outlets trying to figure out what was wrong. Turns out, there’s a perfectly good explanation for Nayte’s large lower lip — and he explained it on his Instagram Stories.

Nayte’s Swollen Lip Is a Result of a Fight He Got Into When He Was a Kid

Back on November 19, 2021, Nayte took to his Instagram Stories to clear up any and all rumors about his swollen lip by explaining why it’s actually swollen.

He shared a screenshot of an internet search in which several articles brought up his lip. “If y’all don’t leave me alone,” Nayte wrote on the photo, adding several crying while laughing emoji.

“Long story short: When I was 21, I got punched in the face three times at this house party, and my lip nearly got torn off. [I] had to get like nine stitches to piece it all back together. When it healed, the scar tissue left a big bump,” Nayte explained.

“Dentist says I can easily get it removed whenever I want. [I] just never got around to it. So, now it’s part of me, and I a part of it,” he added.

Although Nayte didn’t explain what might have caused the fight, he wrote, “dude really ran up on me and slumpt [sic] me, goodness gracious.”

Nayte Has Become a Meme Star Thanks to His Great Facial Expressions

Nayte’s lip isn’t the only thing that’s had fans talking this season. His facial expressions, perhaps taking over from Justin Glaze on Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Nayte’s hilarious expressions have been the subject of many memes over the past several weeks.

Nayte’s inability to hide how he’s really feeling has become a favorite past time for fans. And, this round-up supplied by Elite Daily actually collected several examples of Nayte’s funny faces that fans shared on Twitter.

Nayte is a sales executive who lives in Austin, Texas. “His dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous and has enough swagger of her own to keep up with him. He’s looking for a connection filled with heat and for someone who will be just as passionate about him as he is about her. Nayte is looking for a teammate for life and is confident that Michelle may just be the one he’s been waiting for,” his ABC bio reads.

Nayte is in Michelle’s final three. The show’s finale airs on December 21, 2021.

