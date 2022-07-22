‘Bachelorette’ Star Makes a Big Move, Solo

“Bachelor Nation” fans are not necessarily surprised at this point when their favorite contestants move to Los Angeles, California, after their initial reality television stint. It has not been an uncommon move, as many former contestants decide to try their luck in the entertainment and influencer worlds. Now, one more familiar face has just joined the trend of pursuing a new life in California. This “Bachelorette” winner’s move, however, might raise some eyebrows. Apparently, Nayte Olukoya, who recently split with former fiancee Michelle Young, has already left Texas for California.

Here’s what you need to know:

Olukoya Is Already Getting Settled in Los Angeles

According to a source for Us Weekly, “Nayte moved to Los Angeles two weeks ago.” The insider noted, “It’s something that’s been in the back of his mind for some time,” and he is said to be rooming with his “Bachelorette” bestie, Rodney Mathews. While Olukoya is “still doing tech sales,” the type of work he did before filming Young’s season, the insider acknowledged, “Nayte wants to get into modeling.” However, for now, “modeling would be more of a hobby” than a career change, the outlet’s source detailed.

Olukoya is now said to be “enjoying the summer, getting to spend time with friends and getting situated in L.A.” The outlet’s source also brushed off speculation Olukoya has already started a romantic relationship with Deandra Kanu. “There’s absolutely nothing going on,” and “Nayte is single and happy that way.” The source added, “Nayte is single and happy that way – he’s not looking to jump into another relationship right away.”

Young & Olukoya Had Planned on Living Together in Minnesota

“The Bachelorette” fans will remember that when Young and Olukoya talked about their engagement after their finale aired, they talked about their big plans for their future. He noted he would leave Austin, Texas behind, and relocate to Minnesota where Young was based. At the time, he suggested he would make the move within a few months. It did not take “Bachelorette” fans long to notice he instead stayed put. He addressed that by sharing, “We decided there was no need to rush anything,” and as split rumors swirled, the couple suggested it was still happening at some point.

After Young’s school year in Minnesota ended, she decided to leave teaching. This was prior to her split with Olukoya, and she suggested over the summer the couple would decide where to settle down together. Young noted it might not be Minnesota, since she was stepping away from teaching, and she would have flexibility regarding where she lived. While “Bachelorette” fans probably would not have been completely surprised if the pair had landed in Los Angeles together, now he’s doing it solo.

Olukoya has shared some Instagram posts showing him in California recently. However, until now, it does not appear he had revealed this was anything more than a visit. Despite that, the caption of a recent Instagram post seemed to signal he was excited and moving forward after his split from Young.

“It is what it is. Whatever God wants me to go through—let’s do it. I’ll do it chin up, chest out. If my head drops for a minute, don’t mind me… I’ll pick that mf back up.”