Fans Called Out Major Red Flag Before Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya Split

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya got engaged on the season finale of “The Bachelorette” and seemed happier than ever during the live “After the Final Rose” show that aired in December 2021.

After weeks of internet speculation about the couple’s relationship, Michelle and Nayte announced their split on June 17, 2022.

“To those who have supported Nayte and I, including Bachelor Nation, I know I speak for the both of us when saying having a relationship in the public eye has not been easy. I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us,” Michelle said in a statement posted to her Instagram Stories.

Fans took to Reddit to comment on the split, some left heartbroken and others not at all surprised. However, some fans pointed out a red flag that they noticed previously, thus suggesting that Michelle and Nayte weren’t going to make it.

Some Fans Were Left With a Bad Feeling After Watching a TikTok Nayte Shared in April 2022

In April 2022, Nayte and Michelle teamed up for a TikTok to Nelly’s “Dilemma” featuring Kelly Rowland. While the video started off pretty funny, it didn’t seem to end the way that it was supposed to.

Toward the end of the video, Nayte accidentally hit Michelle in the face with his arm, sending her backwards. He continued on with the video for a few seconds as she stood in the background holding her face and looking upset.

Fans took to the comments section of the TikTok to point out that Michelle didn’t look too happy after getting hit in the face. And, after Michelle and Nayte announced their split, some fans took to a Reddit thread to say that Nayte’s reaction — or lack there of — in the TikTok was a major red flag.

“The tiktok that Nayte posted on 4/29 was a MAJOR red flag. He accidentally hits her across the face so hard that her face turns and she stumbles backwards. Surely, he felt that he got her and he could see her stumble. You can also see Michelle look upset/hurt in the background. The fact that he continued making some dumb tiktok for his 9k followers instead of checking on his fiancé sent off major alarm bells for me,” one person wrote on Reddit.

“Omg I was justtt thinking about this! I don’t think it was intentional or on purpose but Michelle looked like she actually got hurt so there is no way he didn’t feel the hit as well. To not even pause or look back? Big yikes. And then to post it,” another Redditor wrote.

“I know it wasn’t intentional at all but to keep making a tiktok when you hurt your fiancé… All these people were saying it’s not a big deal and that they wouldn’t care, fine. I would never let a partner trust me like that,” a third comment read.

“I just watched it and that is so cringe. Why even post that. Ay yi yi,” someone else said.

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Michelle & Nayte’s Split

While some people may have seen this split coming, many fans expressed sadness over Michelle and Nayte’s broken engagement.

“Why am I dead ass devastated about this,” one person commented on the thread.

“I feel for Michelle, I’m sure she’s hurting, but when it’s not right it’s not right, and it clearly hasn’t been right for months now. Better to cut your losses early so you can heal, move on and find someone better suited,” someone else wrote.

“I am very sorry for both of them – wish it would have lasted. Hope they are both doing okay,” a third person added.

Meanwhile, several comments from Reddit users expressed sentiments with an “I told you so” vibe. Many pointed out that they knew that Michelle and Nayte wouldn’t last since before the couple even got engaged.

