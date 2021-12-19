Michelle Young’s ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Didn’t Expect to Be on the Show for Long

If you happen to be cast on any of “The Bachelor” franchise shows, you may not think that you’re going to end up engaged at the end, which is exactly what happened for one of the guys on Michelle Young‘s season.

Michelle has narrowed her suitors down to two, and she will end up with either Nayte Olukoya or Brandon Jones on the finale, which airs on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Warning: This post contains major “Bachelorette” spoilers.

Interestingly, Michelle’s “Bachelorette” winner didn’t expect to fall in love on the show. In fact, he recently shared that he only packed two suits with him when he left for filming! On the December 16, 2021, episode of Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, Nayte Olukoya chatted about his experience, and admitted that he went into it with zero expectations.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nayte Only Packed 2 Suits Not Thinking He’d Make it to the End of the Season

Nayte said he’s “feeling great” about being in Michelle’s final two. But when asked if he expected it, Nayte said no. “I packed, like, two suits. I didn’t know what to expect. Like, I kind of just went into it wanting to just be unapologetically myself, and if Michelle and I vibed, great. If not, I’d just go back to Austin and continue living my life,” Nayte said.

The “Bachelorette” winner went on to say that he was hesitant to do the show. “I’m more of a private guy. And I’ve seen one season, and it was kind of just, it didn’t really seem like something I would do. And just have myself out there for everybody to see. I thought that was really nerve-wracking and just a little bit weird,” he said.

After meeting Michelle on night one, Nayte said that he felt something with her, and admitted that he was “nervous as all could be.” He said that it was really easy to have a conversation with Michelle, and that was important to him.

It wasn’t until his basketball date with Michelle that he really felt something. “Again, I didn’t have any expectations, but I didn’t think I would be so drawn to somebody so quickly — on a TV show,” he said. However, just after that first group date, Nayte remembered being back in his hotel room thinking, “what is going on? This is new. This is weird.”

Nayte Stated That He’s Never Been in Love Before

On the show, Nayte told Michelle that he’d never been in love before — and this is something that he reiterated on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.

“I’ve not been in love before,” Nayte said. “I think that’s going to continue to develop… for me, when it comes to love, and I’m not trying to be like this, like, philosophical brain guy, or anything like that, but I’ve always kind of looked at love as like… human beings are so complex. And there’s kind of only three categories that you can put love in; you’re either falling in love, you’re in love, or you love somebody,” Nayte said.

“And I’ve always looked at is as, it’s kind of a shame that, as humans, you can only put such a huge emotion into three categories. Right, because you’re obviously going to love your mom different than you love your brother. You’re going to love your brother different than you’re going to love your girlfriend. You’re going to love your girlfriend different than you love your aunt, and a different way than you love your dog, and so on and so forth,” he added, saying that’s he’s been “weird” about love because of this.

“For Michelle… I’ve been in relationships where, you know, my heart was feeling one way but my brain wasn’t, or my brain was feeling one way, but my heart wasn’t,” he continued. Nayte explained that his heart and brain were both in the same place with Michelle for the first time in his life.

