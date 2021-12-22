Nayte Olukoya Calls Out Haters in Epic Instagram Post

Nayte Olukoya has heard all the criticisms — and he’s taking them all in stride. After falling in love with Michelle Young on “The Bachelorette,” Nayte found himself being town apart on social media, with many fans saying things like he’s a player and he’s not ready to get married. Well, Nayte has responded.

After Nayte and Michelle took their relationship public for the very first time on the live “After the Final Rose” special, he took to Instagram to set the record straight on some things.

Nayte penned a heartfelt letter, of sorts, to his fiancee. In that letter, he called out the haters for thinking that he’s something he’s not. He also thanked Michelle for “seeing past” all of the negativity and sticking with him. He posted the candid note on Instagram.

Nayte Didn’t Hold Anything Back in His Lengthy Instagram Caption

Both Nayte and Michelle penned sweet public messages to each other in super romantic Instagram posts, but Nayte made sure to call out those people who don’t have faith in him — or his relationship with Michelle.

“Regardless of the edit, we know our true story,” Nayte’s wrote, suggesting that he didn’t get the best edit on the show. “Thank you for seeing past what people have always seemed to get stuck on when it comes to me. My whole life people have taken one look at me and thought they had me all figured out. Maybe it’s the tattoos and piercings. Maybe it’s the way I carry myself. Maybe it’s as silly as my height or as ignorant as the color of my skin. Maybe it’s how awful I am at expressing myself or how gosh darn awkward I almost always am,” Nayte captioned a photo of him and Michelle from the finale.

“Even now, enough dweebs think I’m a walking red flag. But you, Michelle, you saw me for me from the very first night, and I will always always always love and appreciate you for that,” he added.

Nayte signed his message to Michelle with “Love, Nayte — Your 6’8”, Costco Chris brown, walking red flag,” clearly poking fun in all the things he’s been called this season.

Nayte Updated His Instagram Bio

All season long, Nayte has been pretty straight forward with his Instagram posts, almost to the point that one might say that he spoiled the ending. While other guys on the season also posted while it was airing, Nayte’s posts were extremely romantic and very telling. If you didn’t read the spoilers, Nayte’s Instagram did a good job of letting you know that he was Michelle’s F1.

As soon as the season wrapped, Nayte took to his Instagram once more, but not just to post the aforementioned letter to his wife-to-be. Nayte actually changed up his bio.

“THE Michelle Young fan page,” his bio currently reads.

Meanwhile, Michelle hasn’t made any changes to her Instagram bio, but she’s revealed the new way she refers to her fiance: “SoulNayte.”

