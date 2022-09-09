The New Hair Makes This ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Look Even More Familiar

Even though he didn’t get much screen time, considering he was sent home by Bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel on night one, many fans thought Roby the Magician looked oddly familiar. When he showed up on “The Men Tell All” with bleached blonde hair instead of his previously-exhibited long, dark locks, the “where do I know him from?” vibe got even stronger for some fans. Well, it turns out there’s a reason for that.

Roby Is the Brother of a Famous Actress

Once you know that Roby Sobieski is the younger brother of actress Leelee Sobieski, it all makes sense. The resemblance is uncanny. According to her IMDB page, Leelee Sobieski was a pretty big movie star in the 1990s and 2000s. She starred in the rom-com “Never Been Kissed” alongside Drew Barrymore. She was also in the action-thriller “88 Minutes” with Al Pacino. The actress additionally had major roles in horror cult classics like “Night Train” and “Joy Ride” with co-star Steve Zahn. In 2012, she played Jennifer ‘White House’ Perry in the CBS cop drama “NYC 22.”

The Siblings Are Not Competing

Roby has his own IMDB page as well, although his resume is much shorter than his sister’s. Whereas Leelee has had major roles in 45 movies and TV shows, Roby only has six acting credits, and they are for roles like “additional crew” and “makeout guy.” He also, of course, has one credit as “himself” on “The Bachelorette.”

Roby is not necessarily trying to compete with his sister in the acting profession, however. His gig of choice is as a magician. When he showed off some of his magic tricks to Gabby and Rachel on episode 1, it was clear they were not impressed. In fact, even though they canceled the rose ceremony, they still decided to call Roby out, along with twins, Joey and Justin Young, and send him home that night.

Sobieski Stood Out on “The Men Tell All”

Even though Sobieski didn’t get much screen time in the mansion, he made up for it during “The Men Tell All” episode. First, he shocked everyone with his new hair. While viewers were used to seeing him with shoulder length, dark brown locks, for the MTA he was sporting much shorter, bleached blonde tufts. One viewer wrote on his Instagram, “If this man would’ve gone into the show blonde he would have won straight up.”

Even more unexpected was the way he expressed himself. In the mansion, he had been relatively reserved. As Showbiz Cheat Sheet describes, “It wasn’t just Roby’s look that captured fans’ interest during ‘Men Tell All.’ He was also incredibly vocal — something that may have rubbed the other men the wrong way at times.”

The outlet continued, “While the other contestants recounted their experiences with the girls, Roby was quick to interject. He even questioned Meatball’s decision to reject Rachel’s rose, quipping, ‘Have some balls, Meatball!’ He offered similar feedback to the other men, to the point where Ethan Kang slapped back. ‘Roby, you were there at the mansion for four hours for a reason,’ I mean, have some respect for the rest of us, who had genuine feelings — who caught feelings for these girls over the course of two months.”

“Bachelorette” fans can tune in on Tuesday, September 13 to watch how those developing feelings play out. The full schedule for September can be seen here.

