Reality Steve Reveals the Name He’s Heard for ‘Bachelorette’

As Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” comes to a close, the new season of “The Bachelorette” will begin filming. Show runners have not yet revealed who will be ABC’s next single star, but there have been plenty of rumors going around.

Although Clayton’s finale isn’t quite set in stone yet — and probably won’t be until “After the Final Rose” airs on March 15, 2022 — it seems obvious that one of Clayton’s top four women — Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey, or Serene Russell — will be next to hand out roses.

In general, producers tend to pick the next lead from the cast of the season prior, and the choice is usually made based on a number of different criteria. While it’s not always a top three or four woman who gets the gig, that’s the general way that things have gone for years.

And while fans are busy debating who would make the best “Bachelorette,” there is one person in particular whose name has been thrown out there more than others.

Warning: Possible finale spoilers for Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reality Steve Has Heard Susie’s Name in Line With ‘The Bachelorette’

Clayton revealed that he was in love with Susie (and Gabby and Rachel), but he sent her home on the penultimate episode that aired on March 8, 2022. However, according to Reality Steve, Susie is going to come back, and she and Clayton are going to talk things out in some capacity.

It’s Susie who ends up at the final rose ceremony, according to show spoilers, but when Clayton proposes, she is expected to turn him down. And while Reality Steve admits that anything is possible, he doesn’t believe that Clayton and Susie rekindled anything after their time in Iceland.

Moreover, Steve revealed that the only name he’s heard in regard to who the next “Bachelorette” star will be is Susie’s.

“Doesn’t mean she’s 100% gonna get it, that’s just the name I was hearing before people go running and screaming that I said Susie’s the ‘Bachelorette.’ I don’t know who it is. But filming for ‘Bachelorette’ starts next weekend, so they gotta be making a decision soon if they haven’t already,” he explained.

The announcement for who the next “Bachelorette” star is will more than likely be made during the “After the Final Rose” special.

Fans Have Mixed Feelings on Susie Possibly Becoming the Next ‘Bachelorette’

Following the March 8, 2022, episode of “The Bachelor,” fans seem to have mixed feelings on the possibility that Susie may be the next “Bachelorette.”

“Omg!! For all you saying susie for bachelorette, its a hard no from me she is not ready for that position she is being so out of line right now,” one person wrote in a Facebook fan group.

“Please nooo. She’s no where near bachelorette material. However, she’s pretty and sweet, but needs a backbone,” someone else agreed.

“Hard to watch someone ur falling in love with sleep with other ppl! That’s reality for all of them! I like Susie,” another Facebook user wrote in defense of the reality star.

“Susie remains the most classy, well trained lady with morals. She has respect for herself,” another social media user commented.

Meanwhile, there’s a running theory that Clayton and Susie do end up back together, which would leave “The Bachelorette” open for Gabby, Rachel, or Serene…

