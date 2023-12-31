Fans Surprised to Spot Former ‘Bachelor’ Star in Christmas Movie

Some fans on Reddit were surprised to see former “Bachelor” star Nick Viall in an old Christmas movie.

“Look who I spotted in this Christmas movie,” a fan wrote on December 30, 2023, on a Reddit thread. “Spotted Nick Vial in this 2017 movie.”

Viall was “The Bachelor” for the show’s 21st season after finishing second on two seasons of “The Bachelorette.” He currently hosts a podcast.

“Nick Viall is an LA-based award-winning podcast host, best-selling author, entrepreneur, and television personality. He is known for his weekly multi-episode podcast The Viall Files,” Viall’s IMDb page says.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nick Viall Played a Hotel Cruise Manager in a Christmas Movie About a Novelist Finding the Love of Her Life on a Cruise Ship

The fan wrote that she spotted Vial in a 2017 Christmas movie called “A Christmas Cruise.” Sure enough, the IMDb page for the movie lists Viall as “Bob – Hotel Cruise Manager.”

The movie stars Vivica A. Fox. The IMDb caption reads, “When her best friend invites her along on a holiday-themed sail, an aspiring novelist unexpectedly finds the love of her life onboard.”

Fans have spotted Viall in the movie before.

Fans Responded Negatively to Nick Viall’s Christmas Movie Appearance

Fan reaction to the movie clip was negative.

“I remember they advertised this like he had a big role. So I watched it and he says like two lines,” wrote one person in the Reddit thread.

“They made the movie poster look like he was the love interest or something,” another person wrote. “I saw it last year.. couldn’t believe he was in it. Just watched an even more awful movie where Rachel Lindsey has a part 🤦🏼” another wrote.

According to his IMDb profile, Viall has a series of acting credits to his name. They include some big name shows like “General Hospital” and “The Family Guy,” where he did voice acting.

He’s found more success with his podcast, though. “The show has amassed over 100 million downloads with an average of 5 million monthly listens, recently charted at #3 in the world, was nominated for a People’s Choice Award in 2020, and was voted a Top 10 Podcast of 2019 by AP. The hit series discusses relationships, pop culture, and provides unfiltered dating advice,” IMDb wrote.

Most recently, Viall weighed in on “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner on a different podcast.

“It’s tough to watch an entire season of Gerry selling this entire narrative that all he’s been doing since the passing of his wife was cry, play pickleball, and occasionally [have] this weird one-on-one moment with some hand lotion,” Viall said on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast. “And in reality, we come to find out that the body was barely cold before he started dating. And it opens up a lot of questions about what was going on.”

