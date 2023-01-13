‘Bachelor’ Lead Announces Engagement: ‘For the Rest of My Life, It’s You’

A “Bachelor Nation” veteran who tried multiple times to find lasting love via reality television has just gotten engaged after finding love on his own. Nick Viall tried “The Bachelorette,” twice, as well as “Bachelor in Paradise,” and then led his own season of “The Bachelor,” but he ultimately ended up single after each effort. Now, however, his status has changed and this might be the romance that ultimately leads to wedding bells.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nick Viall Is Engaged to Natalie Joy

Late in the evening on January 12, Viall took to his Instagram stories to share his big news. The photo showed him holding his long-time girlfriend Natalie Joy’s hand and kissing it as her new engagement ring sparkled on her ring finger. “Going to love you forever,” the former “Bachelor” star captioned the photo. The second photo Viall shared in his Instagram stories showed Joy holding a glass of wine or champagne as she showed off her ring and had her mouth open wide in an expression of joy and surprise.

The third photo Viall posted in his Instagram stories showed him standing behind his new fiancee, smiling as he watched her strike a pose. Joy held up her ring finger in a manner that made it look as if it were her middle finger. She closed her eyes and stuck out her tongue as she cocked a hip and showed off her new jewelry.

Viall & Joy Received Lots of Support After Their Announcement

Joy and Viall shared the same set of photos, along with one more, as a static post on their Instagram pages. Viall captioned the post, “For the rest of my life, it’s you,” and “Bachelor Nation” stars flooded the post with congratulatory notes.

“The most beautiful night [I love you] guys [so much]. congratulations to my people!!!!!” shared Victoria Fuller, who has become a very close friend of Joy’s.

Other comments came from “Bachelor” stars such as Jared Haibon, Ben Higgins, Jason Tartick, Michael Allio, Becca Tilley, Jade Roper, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and even his ex-fiancee, Vanessa Grimaldi, chimed in on the news.

“Congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Grimaldi wrote. Grimaldi and Viall got engaged in the 2017 finale of his “Bachelor” season, but they split just a few months later. Grimaldi has since married Josh Wolfe and recently welcomed her first son, Winston Franco Wolfe.

In less than 12 hours, the Instagram post had nearly 190,000 “likes” and over 3,200 comments. Many “Bachelor Nation” had a feeling an engagement was coming soon, and they were right. As Us Weekly detailed, fans picked up on the pair’s possible romance months before they went public, and they became social media official in early 2021. The two connected after she sent him a direct message on Instagram and despite their 18-year age difference, they quickly became virtually inseparable. In August 2022, Viall told the media outlet the couple “often talk about, you know, our future together and our relationship,” but noted he was excited about “the direction it’s going and pace in which it’s going.” He acknowledged he wanted to make sure he didn’t rush getting engaged, but he also teased that everybody should stay tuned.

The couple tends to receive a fair amount of snark on “The Bachelor” Reddit sub, and that was the case with the engagement news too. Quite a few people acknowledged they were not necessarily fans of the pair, but wished them luck regardless.

“They are very easy to snark/tease but if it works then good for them. Nice ring,” detailed one Redditor.

“Congrats to them. I’m not a fan of their relationship and large age gap but they seem happy with each other,” added another.

“Are they my favorite people? no. but honestly life is hard, and if they’ve found their person who can support them, make them feel loved, and make them happy, i’m not gonna knock it. congrats to n&n!” someone else commented.