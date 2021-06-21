Nick Viall’s Girlfriend Natalie Joy: 5 Fast Facts

Nick Viall spent a lot of years looking for love, but he may have finally found it with his current girlfriend Natalie Joy.

The Bachelor Nation veteran has been an alum of the ABC dating franchise since 2014 when he made it to runner-up on Andi Dorfman’s season of “The Bachelorette.” He returned the next year to land in the same slot on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season, then tried again to find love on “Bachelor in Paradise“ and on his own season of “The Bachelor,” which ended with a broken engagement to Vanessa Grimaldi.

Viall has been linked with Joy since 2019, but they didn’t make their debut as a couple until early 2021, according to Us Weekly.

Here’s what else you need to know about Viall’s new love:

1. Joy Met Viall on Instagram

Viall has met women in some unconventional ways, so his introduction to Joy seems almost old-fashioned. On his “Viall Files” podcast in February, Viall revealed of his then-mystery lady: “She slid into my DMs. It was very romantic. It’s kind of the meet-cute you want.”

He later spoke to Insider about how Joy hit him up him on the social media app.

“It was playful enough, and I guess it didn’t come across as weird?” he said.

Joy is verified on Instagram and has more than 75,000 followers.

2. Joy is a Surgical Specialist

On his podcast, Viall teased that his girlfriend works as “a surgical tech,” and admitted her line of work is over his head.

“What I like about [her job] is I know nothing about it,” he told his listeners. “I couldn’t do it. I can’t speak to it. I can’t even try to sound smart to it. And that’s really quite impressive.”

On her Instagram bio, Joy’s occupation is listed as “certified surgical technologist.” She has posed on her social media page in her scrubs as has declared that she loves her job.

3. Joy’s Relationship With Viall is Serious & Friends Think It Could Lead to Marriage

Viall’s relationship with Joy appears to be serious. On Instagram, he even joked that it has even “escalated to weddings” as they posed at a recent wedding reception.

“You’re next,” wrote fellow “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Jared Haibon.

While it’s unclear if the couple lives together full time, Joy appears to be at Viall’s house most of the time. During the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two quarantined together. An insider told Us Weekly that Joy and Viall were “pretty much inseparable” and that she “practically lives with him because she’s at his house that much.”

4. Joy & Viall Recently Got a Puppy

Viall and Joy recently introduced a new member of their “family”: an adorable puppy. The dog, named Jeff, made his Instagram debut in June 2021.

Both Viall and Joy have posed for photos with their puppy. The podcast host posted an especially sweet Instagram pic of his girlfriend snuggling the dog and captioned it, “This right here might be a top 5 moment of my life.”

5. Viall Said the Secret to His Relationship With Joy is How They Communicate

While Viall has been through the wringer relationship-wise, this one seems to be different. He told Insider that communication with his new love is key.

“My current relationship has more to do with how we communicate,” he explained. “The things about our character that we value the most and how we make each other feel, and how we empathize with our feelings, our insecurities, and things like that.”

