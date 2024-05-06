‘Bachelor’ Lead Forced to Cancel Honeymoon: ‘Nightmare’

Former “Bachelor” lead Nick Viall was forced to cancel his honeymoon after a series of unfortunate events.

Viall, who married Natalie Joy in Georgia last month, detailed what happened on his podcast. It started with him losing a hat that he received from Kimo Sabe. He left the hat and his wallet on top of the car when he drove away, which he didn’t realize until he got to the airport. While that was certainly a bummer, Viall had his passport, so he could still get on an airplane.

However, what happened next forced Viall and his bride to cancel the whole trip — after they arrived in Turks and Caicos.

“We’re on no sleep, kind of back-to-back nights. The agent stamps the passport, is about to hand it back, and goes, ‘There’s a page torn here,'” Viall said on the May 2 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. Turns out, it was Joy’s passport and the agent tells her that she can’t enter the country because of it.

The bout of bad luck continued as Viall and Joy, who were traveling with their daughter, River and Joy’s mother, had their flight home canceled. Eventually, however, they made it back to the U.S.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Nick Viall & Natalie Joy’s Honeymoon Drama on Reddit

Many “Bachelor” fans felt terrible for Viall and Joy and expressed such on a Reddit thread about the canceled honeymoon.

“Dealing with all that AND their 2 month old. Poor baby girl. Anyway, no honeymoon. They’ll have to plan something else, some other time,” one person wrote.

“Omg I had no clue if a page is ripped on a passport that customs wouldn’t let you through! That seems a bit absurd as long as the passport is legible there shouldn’t be a problem,” someone else added.

“Usually there are gray areas in the official rules, and it depends on who you’re talking to, if they enforce it. They probably just got very unlucky,” a third comment read.

Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Are Thinking About a Honeymoon in Puerto Rico

On “The Viall Files” podcast, both Viall and Joy expressed a desire to reschedule their honeymoon. They had talked about going to Puerto Rico, since it’s a U.S. territory and Joy wouldn’t have to worry about getting a new passport.

“We’re thinking Puerto Rico because I don’t know if we’ll have enough time to fix Natalie’s passport. And I just, and get back to why we did the honeymoon the way we did, we want it to be a honeymoon. We didn’t want it to be another trip,” Viall explained.

Viall was able to look at things with a healthy perspective.

“You know, this won’t be the most difficult challenge of our lives or relationship. You know, it was a nice little, to me, like, you know, being a dad or being a husband, it’s the opportunity to take care of your family. And like this gave me the opportunity to do that,” he said.

“So I’m looking at it as a gift and just a reminder for that because like, otherwise what’s the point?” he wondered.

