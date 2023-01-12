Former ‘Bachelor’ Reacts to Chris Harrison’s Podcast: ‘I’m Really Disappointed’

Former “Bachelor” Nick Viall, 42, is speaking out after Chris Harrison, 51, claimed Viall wanted to take over his hosting position on the January 9 premiere episode of his podcast “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever.”

In the January 9 episode, Harrison spoke candidly about his unexpected exit from the “Bachelor” franchise and said he suspects a few “Bachelor” alums were gunning for his position.

Nick Reacts to Chris’s Claim

Harrison called out Viall directly on the January 9 episode, telling listeners he suspects Viall wanted to take over his gig.

“Nick wasn’t really strongly against me or said anything, but I think Nick was one of those, among many, who probably saw the blood in the water,” he said. “[He] saw the opportunity of a job that would be really phenomenal …and no doubt he wanted that job.”

Viall responded to Harrison’s claim on the Wednesday, January 11 episode of his podcast “The Viall Files.”

“I’m really disappointed,” the “Viall Files” host said after learning about Harrison’s statements.

The 42-year-old did not confirm nor deny the claim that he wanted Harrison’s job but he did make a point to say other “Bachelor” alums would’ve taken the gig if asked.

“I’m pretty sure Sean Lowe would’ve taken the job if he was offered it,” he said.

Viall also called out the former host for not taking accountability.

“Chris, take more accountability for what you did,” he said on the podcast.

For fans who may not remember, Harrison stepped down as the host of the “Bachelor” franchise in June 2021 after defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who attended an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in college.

Nick on His Relationship with Natalie Joy: ‘We See Each Other as Equals’

Viall has been in a relationship with Natalie Joy since July 2020. According to People, the two connected after Joy slid into Viall’s DMs on Instagram in June 2020.

Viall gushed about his two-and-a-half year relationship with Joy in a December 2022 interview with Hollywood Life.

“I think most importantly, we feel very safe with one another. We both see each other as equals,” he told the outlet. “We both feel lucky enough to know that the other person is not trying to win or lose, but we always have this kind of goal of how do we get reconnected?”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star also shared some tips on how he makes his relationship work.

“I think we see our relationship as this kind of living organism that we’re trying to protect and that’s always the focus,” he said. “We have our individual lives, and we support each other individually. And the thing we love about our relationship is we like to think of each other as our biggest cheerleaders. We’re always trying to protect our relationship and knowing that we have that common goal and it’s never competitive or combative is something that we really value.”

Season 27 of “The Bachelor” premieres Monday, January 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.

