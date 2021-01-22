Who Is Nick Viall’s Rumored Girlfriend?

It seems Bachelor Nation’s most enduring, or at least perpetual, star may officially be off the market. Amid rumors of a romance, Nick Viall was recently photographed with suspected girlfriend Natalie Joy.

As it turns out, their romance may not be all that new. Some eagle-eyed fans on Reddit have linked the two together for at least the last few months, though according to People it could be as far back as 2019.

While he has liked her Instagram posts as far back as September 2019, the most obvious evidence came in September 2020. Joy, a surgical technologist, posted a photo in a pool that bore a close resemblance to the one in Viall’s backyard.

Fellow Bachelor Nation star and a known friend of Viall, Demi Burnett, also follows Joy on Instagram.

As a source confirmed to People the two have been officially together since last year, adding, “She’s great for him.”

Viall Got Engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi After Meeting on ‘The Bachelor’

While Viall has kept this romance low key, his dating history has been well-documented during his many stints on Bachelor Nation shows.

After coming in as the runner-up on both Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s seasons of The Bachelorette, the host of The Viall Files traveled to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise.

After years of being a franchise “villain,” Viall’s time in Paradise did not end in love with Jen Saviano, but served as a redemption arc. He went on to become the Bachelor.

Despite getting on bended knee to propose to Vanessa Grimaldi, their short-lived engagement ended five months later. At the time of their split, they told E! News, “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for.”

His season did spur eventual Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, and Bachelor in Paradise fan-favorite Raven Gates.

Viall Had a ‘Fling’ With January Jones in 2018

In a January 2020 episode of Armchair Expert, hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, actress January Jones admitted she had a brief fling with the former Bachelor in 2018.

Jones is a known Bachelor Nation fan and did not hold back when criticizing Viall on late night television. “I was just blasting that guy,” Jones told Shepard and Padman.

“Nick slid into my DMs and he’s like, ‘I’m so sorry that your perception of me is so negative. I’d love to take you out to coffee and see if I can change your mind,'” the actress continued. “I squealed.”

She admitted the two went on a few dates where she spent most of her time grilling the former lead on insider information.

Viall was also briefly linked to Rachel Bilson after she appeared on his podcast, The Viall Files.

“Will we choose to forgo our individual rooms…,” Viall captioned a photo promoting her appearance, according to People. She returned the joke, commenting, “He slid into her…dms #sheaccepted.”

During an appearance on Brad Behavior, hosted by Brad Goreski, Viall was asked about a photo of the two. He confirmed they “hung out and her friends were there too.”

