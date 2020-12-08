Does Noah or Bennett Get Eliminated on The Bachelorette Tonight?

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELORETTE,’ EPISODE 9 DO NOT KEEP READING.

The last episode of The Bachelorette left fans on the edge of their seats. Bachelorette Tayshia Adams invited contestants Bennett Jordan and Noah Erb for a special two-on-one date. The two have been feuding since Erb made some major moves to earn more time with Adams.

While the two sat down awaiting Adams’ entrance, Jordan surprised Erb with a few “gifts.” Erb opened the box to find various items that belittled him – including a book on emotional intelligence. Before Erb has time to adequately reply, Adams walks in, sees the gift, and asks what it is.

The newest episode of The Bachelorette picks up when Jordan will have to explain why he gave Erb the backhanded gifts. The exact conversation will play out tonight, November 8, but Adams must not have loved the gifts. Adams sends Jordan home prior to the rose ceremony, according to Reality Steve. She keeps Erb for another round of dates.

It’s Not the Last Time Fans Will See Bennett Jordan

After sending Jordan home, Adams holds a rose ceremony for the remaining men. Adams then has two one-on-one dates and a group date with the remaining five men. Adams leaves the group date still unsure about who she’ll be choosing for her final four.

When Adams returns home from the group date, she gets an unexpected visit. Bennett Jordan is waiting for her, and he confesses to Adams that he loves her and wants a second chance, according to Reality Steve. The episode ends before Adams gives an answer.

With hometowns approaching, Adams is more selective with her group of guys. The final four are Ben Smith, Zac Clark, Brendan Morais, and Ivan Hall, according to Reality Steve. Since Jordan doesn’t make the hometowns cut, it may be safe to assume Adams stands by her decision to send him home.

Adams Wanted to Understand Why Jordan & Erb Had Been Fighting

Erb jumped into a boxing ring to fight for Adams’ love during a group date he wasn’t invited to, and ever since, the guys haven’t loved him. Jordan has vocalized his distaste for Erb more than others, and Adams has begun to notice.

“Noah and Bennett, there’s something going on between you two and I’m going to get to the bottom of it,” Adams said during a preview of an episode. “I’m going to have send one of them home, but I don’t know which one.”

Since Erb made the bold move, Jordan has repeatedly suggested that Adams would never end up with Erb. Jordan has also made references to Erb’s younger age in a negative manner. After one group date, Erb tells Adams that some of them men were questioning her integrity and intentions. Adams confronts the group of men and defends herself, but she has a hard time thinking the men are questioning her.

After she leaves, Jordan tells Erb, “Not one person here has upset Tayshia, not near to this extent. You owe all of these gentlemen and her an apology, and if you don’t realize that, you don’t belong here.” Jordan added, ““I’m here for love, not for breastfeeding Noah. I’m not on ‘The Babysitter.’ I’m on The Bachelorette.”

During the two-on-one date, Adams asks Jordan and Erb, “Is this, like, what goes on between you two in the house? This teenage boy drama is ridiculous.”

