Outrageous Bachelor Nation ‘Underwear’ Villain Lets Loose in Miami

On the 14th season of “The Bachelorette,” one contestant stood out to Becca Kufrin, and Bachelor Nation, for his shocking antics. Fans especially remember this contestant flaunting his body wearing nothing but shiny gold underwear.

The suitor in question? Jordan Kimbell. Not only was Kimbell known for stirring up trouble in the Bachelor mansion, but also for causing chaos on the beaches of “Bachelor in Paradise,” in seasons five and six.

In season five of BIP, Kimball angrily threw a giant stuffed dog in the ocean after rival, David Ravitz, gifted it to Kimball’s crush, Jenna Cooper. The fact that Kimball was sporting a red flowery vest and matching pants at the time made the scene seem particularly over the top.

Then, Kimbell was notoriously booted from the beach after just two weeks in BIP season six, after he got into a fist fight with Christian Estrada over a piñata.

WATCH Kimball and Estrada Fight It Out

Christian & Jordan Removed From Paradise! | Bachelor In Paradise Following on from their physical altercation over the piñata (and their drama at Men Tell All), we had no option but to remove both Christian & Jordan from Paradise.

Now, Kimball is once again stirring the pot by spilling Bachelor Nation secrets in an exclusive interview with Narcity Miami. According to Narcity, Kimball is “coming to South Beach to host the Supermodels Unlimited Magazine’s 22nd Anniversary Fashion Show at the Clevelander Rooftop Terrace on Saturday, June 18.” Florida Journalist Jenna Kelley reports on how Kimball “spilled the behind-the-scenes tea” about Bachelor Nation.

What Secrets Did Kimball Reveal?

Kimball had a lot to say about the Bachelor franchise and his experiences within it. The first tidbit he let drop was that he did not apply for “The Bachelorette;” he was actually recruited from social media. The 30-year-old reality star told Narcity that he took the opportunity seriously until he realized “how things operate.”

According to Kimball, much of the drama was cultivated by producers, such as the animosity between he and season five adversary, David Ravitz. Kimball said the two are currently good friends.

He also suggested that the drama is even more forced now than it was when he was on the show. Kimball told Narcity, “Now, they’re trying really hard to manufacture that drama and to pull people in that they know from social media have caused waves or maybe had differences with some people or maybe been with a lot of the people.”

Kimball also claimed that he knew all along that Colton Underwood was not there for the right reasons. The two were on season 14 of “The Bachelorette” together before Underwood became the Bachelor, and later revealed that he was gay.

Still a jokester, Kimball takes his portrayal as a villain in the Bachelor franchise lightly. He noted, “I was probably one of the most misunderstood villains of all time because it really was just for laughs.”

The former single is, however, taking his relationship seriously, as he married teacher, Christina Creedon, in January, 2022. The wedding took place in Houston, Texas. The couple started dating in 2019, reports ET.

Kimball posted on Instagram, “My Dear Christina, You are the blessing I’ve always prayed for, cheers to forever loving you! I love our unconditional and comforting love. I Truly feel you were sent into my life from above, I promise you all of my affection for all of my years ❤️❤️❤️ I love you Mrs. Kimball, always.”