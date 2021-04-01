‘The Bachelor’ 2021 Cast Unlikely to Join ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Report

The Bachelor 2021 has finished filming, and although Matt James didn’t find his happy ending, fans are looking forward to what’s next for the franchise.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently casting for the new season, which is expected to start filming after the current season of The Bachelorette wraps. However, a new report suggests that producers are having a hard time finding veteran Bachelor Nation stars to join the cast.

“Casting has begun and some members of Bachelor Nation are apprehensive to sign up. Some are wondering what direction the season will take and are curious if it will strictly focus on contestants falling in love,” a source recently told E! News.

Another source told the outlet that fans shouldn’t expect to see many women from Matt’s season of The Bachelor because the producers are “not considering” most of those women. The source did not explain why this decision may have been made.

Here’s what you need to know:

Two of the Women on Matt’s Season Will Go on to Star on ‘The Bachelorette’ & Won’t Be on ‘Paradise’

Two women from Matt’s season of The Bachelor which aired in early 2021. Katie Thurston is currently filming and Michelle Young is set to film in the summer. Therefore, neither of them will be heading to Paradise.

There was a good deal of drama on Matt’s season, which could be one reason that producers don’t want to cast many of the women on BiP. However, there are a few — such as Pieper James, Bri Springs, and Abigail Heringer — who fans would love to see. None of the women have been confirmed at this time, however.

The insider told E! News that producers were “hoping to get Blake Horstmann, Tia Booth, and Becca Kufrin” to join the new season. Other rumors have included Peter Weber, Kelley Flanagan, and, yes, even The Bachelor 2021 himself, Matt James.

So far, the only person confirmed for the new season is Dr. Joe Park, who vied for love on Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette.

The new Season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Could Be the ‘Best Cast Ever’ Despite the Rumors of Casting Issues

ABC executive Rob Mills previously told Variety that those associated with the franchise are “hell bent” on Bachelor in Paradise‘s return in 2021. He also added that there are a ton of people to choose from.

“If there is some different type of way we have to do it, we want to do it. As wonderful as it is being in Mexico with that type of setting, it really is about people we have come to love — or love to hate — finding a second chance at love. And there are so many of them now because we have four seasons worth of people. I think we can tell that story in almost any setting, even if we have to find another bubble,” he told the outlet back in January.

However, an additional source told E! News that some Bachelor Nation veterans are actually declining opportunities to find love in Paradise due to the “current state” of the franchise.

“They have put out several asks to ‘Bachelor’ veterans. Many people are declining due to the current state of Bachelor Nation. A lot of people are removing themselves from the franchise,” the source said.

But, despite the rumors that some members of Bachelor Nation are turning down opportunities to appear on the new season, BiP is still sure to deliver the goods.

“This could be the best cast ever,” another source told E! News.

