‘BIP’s’ Dean and Caelynn Are Going Full Speed Ahead

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert found true love in 2019 on season six of “Bachelor in Paradise.” In April 2021, Miller-Keyes posted a video showing off the new Las Vegas house that she and Unglert had just purchased together. In the video, Miller-Keyes appeared over the moon about her new home. Unglert, on the other hand, walked in the door, rolling his eyes.

Bye Bye House. Hello Van.

Prior to purchasing the house, the two had been living in Unglert’s van, traveling around the country together. Now, after just around a year of living in their house, Unglert and Miller-Keyes have gone back to their old ways. They have decided to trade their stability for new adventures and intimate travel.

Unglert announced on Instagram, on July 19, that they were “back on the road and pretty darn happy about it.” The image accompanying the announcement shows Unglert and Miller-Keyes with their dog, Alastor, holding hands and ambling toward their diagonally parked mobile paradise. The van, seen here, is certainly a smaller space than the house. But it seems to be the mobility aspect that fuels the couple’s passion.

When Miller-Keyes and Unglert met and fell in love on the beaches of “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2019, fans were skeptical about the longevity of their relationship. The pageant queen and the rambler seemed to have very little in common.

Unglert even dumped Miller-Keyes on her birthday during BIP filming, telling her, “Our lifestyles are not going to be compatible coming out of this. And I don’t want to give you something that isn’t going to make you happy. I just think that you deserve someone better than me, to be perfectly honest.”

Unglert returned to the beach days later, pleading for Miller-Keyes to run away with him. After a bit of hesitation, the former Miss Carolina agreed, and they left the beach together hand in hand.

Bumpy Roads Ahead?

An unstable foundation seems to be the key to the couple’s success because they have spent most of their three-year relationship living in Unglert’s van. The nine months in the Vegas house appears to be more of a pit stop than a permanent residence.

While Miller-Keyes had a relatively normal upbringing, Unglert grew up becoming accustomed to the nomadic lifestyle. He posted on Instagram on June 7, 2019, “i’m not sure how or why anyone would know this but for the better half of the 90’s my family lived in a converted bus, traveling from trailer park to trailer park, until we eventually settled in CO.”

Unglert admits, “i was always sort of ashamed of the fact that my parents panhandled, worked odd jobs, and sold temporary tattoos to make ends meet along the way. shame on me. as i’ve gotten older, i’ve realized how f***ing awesome that was.”

Miller-Keyes, although she suffered a potentially debilitating illness as a toddler, grew up exemplifying the American dream, according to Vulture. She exceled in the pageant circuit as a teenager and led, by most standards, an enviable life. However, Miller-Keyes discussed on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor,” she was sexually assaulted in college. As Vulture reports, “As a sexual-assault survivor, she vowed to use her newfound pageant exposure to shed light on the issue.” Advocacy for sexual-assault survivors was Miller-Keyes platform during her beauty queen days.

The divergent life experiences of these two lovebirds have actually seemed to bring them closer together. While there may be more bumpy roads ahead while living and traveling together in the spatially-challenged van, fans hope their unusual love story will continue to thrive. One Instagram fan expressed what many echoed, “enjoy life and continue to bliss out with your adorable fam!”

