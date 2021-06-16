‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Cast Will Feature a Former ‘Bachelorette’ for the First Time Ever

“Bachelor in Paradise” has already started filming, according to Reality Steve, and there have been at least two rose ceremonies so far. Although ABC has yet to confirm which former “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” stars will be looking for love in Mexico, Reality Steve has shared some of the names that he has heard thus far. As previously reported by Heavy, those names include Joe Park, Kelsey Weier, Abigail Heringer, Victoria Larson, Ivan Hall, Demar Jackson, Chasen Nick, and several more.

However, in his June 15, 2021, blog, Reality Steve revealed that a former “Bachelorette” is slated to head down to “Paradise,” marking the first time that a lead has done the show after their season. That person? Is Becca Kufrin.

Kufrin first appeared on Arie Luyendyk’s season of “The Bachelor,” which ended in an engagement for her. However, a few weeks after filming, Luyendyk broke things off with Kufrin, realizing that he had made a mistake and that he was in love with Lauren Burnham. A broken-hearted Kufrin then inked a deal to hand out roses, becoming “The Bachelorette” in 2018.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Franchise Worked for Kufrin Twice Before, but She Has Never Been to ‘Paradise’

Kufrin has found love on the “Bachelor” franchise on more than one occasion. Not only did she meet and fall in love with Luyendyk, but she also got engaged at the end of her season of “The Bachelorette.”

On the finale of her season, Kufrin accepted a proposal from Garrett Yrigoyen. The two seemed to be doing really well, but things fell apart with them during the coronavirus pandemic. According to Us Weekly, the they broke things off in September 2020, two years after first getting engaged.

Kufrin confirmed the split on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that she used to co-host with Rachel Lindsay. “After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now,” Kufrin explained.

Yrigoyen has since moved on, and seems to have found love again, but Kufrin doesn’t appear to be dating anyone. That could be why she decided to give “Paradise” a try. Perhaps the third time is the charm?

Fans Are Wondering if Blake Hortsmann Will End up in Mexico for a Second Chance at Love With Kufrin

Kufrin first met Blake Hortsmann on her season of “The Bachelorette,” and while the two seemed to have a lot in common, he didn’t end up getting Kufrin’s final rose.

Hortsmann may have gotten down on one knee that Kufrin chose him, but her heart pulled her in a different direction at the time, and she ended up choosing Yrigoyen.

Interestingly, Kufrin and Hortsmann — who has made a name for himself in “Paradise” — were spotted hanging out a few weeks ago. The two don’t appear to be dating currently, but, as Reality Steve points out, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if production has tapped Hortsmann for the new season so that he and Kufrin can explore the love that never was.

The new season of “Bachelor in Paradise” is expected to air in August 2021.

