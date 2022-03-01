‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Cast Rumors Begin to Circulate

The next season of ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” will begin filming in the summer of 2022, sometime after the next season of “The Bachelorette” wraps.

Every year — save for the pandemic year — the “Bachelor” producers round up some singles leftover from each franchise and send them to Mexico for a second chance at finding love. Some are able to make connections on the beach, and end up getting engaged on the finale, while others can’t seem to find their person and are sent home.

Over the years, Paradise has a pretty good track record when it comes to matching people up and helping people form lasting bonds. Fans of the franchise really seem to enjoy the dynamic, and watching their favorites from different seasons fall in love with other people. Of course, the show is filled with its fair share of drama, too.

As 2022 moves into March, there is already chatter about which singles will be invited to Paradise, and there are several women who from Clayton Echard’s season who might accept the contract.

Here’s what you need to know:

Most of the BiP Cast Will Be From Michelle Young’s Season, Clayton’s Season & the Next Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

In a blog post shared by Reality Steve on February 23, 2022, he wrote his thoughts on the upcoming season of “Bachelor in Paradise” when it comes to casting. Although it’s unlikely that any decisions have been set in stone by production just yet, Steve brings up some interesting points.

Steve pointed out that most women from Matt James and Peter Weber’s seasons of “The Bachelor” are either already coupled up, or unlikely to join Paradise for another reason. He believes that the majority of women on the new season will be from Clayton’s season.

As far as the men go, Steve believes that fans will see plenty of guys from Michelle Young’s season. He guarantees that Rodney Matthews, Rick Leach, and Brandon Jones will all be heading to Mexico when the time comes.

“Then you’ve got the group of guys on the next ‘Bachelorette’ season to choose from that we haven’t even met yet who will make up a good part of the cast,” Reality Steve wrote. Overall, he doesn’t believe that a lot of past contestants will be coming back for a second time.

5 Out of 6 Couples From the 2021 Season of BiP Are Still Together

The 2021 season of “Bachelor in Paradise” proved to be extremely successful for many hopeless romantics.

Three couples left Mexico engaged: Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, and Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt. So far, two of those couples are still going strong; Riley and Maurissa broke up after six months.

Other unions formed on the 2021 season include Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer, who rekindled their connection after a rocky end. The same thing happened for Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs, who decided to break things off in Mexico, but tried to work things out in the real world after they both returned home to California.

Lastly, Chris Conran and Alana Milne — who didn’t have much air time thanks to their decision to meet up off camera and break the rules — are also still together.

READ NEXT: Thomas Jacobs & Becca Kufrin Share News of Heartbreaking Loss