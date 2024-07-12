‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Won’t Return to ABC in 2024 & Fans Aren’t Happy

ABC has finally confirmed that there will be no “Bachelor in Paradise” season airing in 2024.

The announcement regarding the decision prompted a big fan reaction, and many long-time viewers expressed their frustrations that they will not get a new season until 2025.

While ABC confirmed season 10 will air in 2025, they did not specifically address the decision to skip “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2024.

“Why didn’t yall film this summer? So annoying. Let’s see yall skip bachelorette or bachelor. We all actually enjoy paradise,” one disappointed fan questioned on Instagram.

ABC Won’t Air Season 10 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Until 2025

On July 10, ABC announced season 10 of “Bachelor in Paradise” will come, Deadline shared. However, season 10 will not air in 2024. Instead, it will air sometime during 2025.

“Bachelor in Paradise” fans shared their frustrations about the lack of a season in 2024.

One fan shared on Instagram, “I’m honestly disappointed that we have to wait until next year!”

“2025? I can’t live like this,” declared another disappointed fan.

Someone else added, “Wait what??? The summer is synonymous with watching BIP. What the heck am I supposed to watch THIS summer?!”

The announcement about “Bachelor in Paradise” airing season 10 in 2025 came during the Television Critics Association panel Disney held on July 10. The announcement did not include a premiere date for season 10.

In 2023, “Bachelor in Paradise” aired in the fall in conjunction with “The Golden Bachelor.” This year, “The Golden Bachelorette” featuring Joan Vassos will air in the fall on Wednesday nights.

ABC announced in May, per TV Insider, that “The Bachelor” was renewed for season 29. It will likely debut in January 2025, as is tradition for the series. So far, ABC has not made any announcements regarding another season of “The Golden Bachelor” or a 2025 season of “Bachelorette.”

The July 10 announcement was the first time ABC shared definitive news regarding “Bachelor in Paradise.” Rumors had swirled for several months that there would be no new season this year, though.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Don’t Want to Wait So Long

“Bachelor in Paradise” fans took to “The Bachelor” subreddit and other social media platforms to discuss the season 10 announcement, as well.

“Hate to wait a year but also happy it isn’t forever cancelled,” one Redditor commented.

“Ugh too far away,” another Redditor wrote.

“I would rather watch Paradise than the Golden Bachelorette,” a fan admitted on X, formerly Twitter.

“A summer without paradise doesn’t feel like summer at all,” groaned another fan.

A different disappointed fan tweeted, “Wait what??? Not this year? @BachParadise @ABCNetwork @BacheloretteABC @BachelorABC How can you ruin my summer? It’s all I look forward to!”

“At least it’s coming back. I am going to miss it this summer,” tweeted someone else.

On Facebook, one person commented, “Too bad it’s not sooner! So much better than Bachelor and Bachelorette!!”

Another Facebook comment read, “Why not 2024? So angry!”

Despite the widespread disappointment “Bachelor in Paradise” would not air in 2024, fans seemed happy to see ABC announce it will return in 2025.

A Facebook “Bachelor in Paradise” fan wrote, “I wish it was this year, but better late than never! Hopefully it’s sooner rather than later in 2025!”