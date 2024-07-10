ABC Reveals Future of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Many fans were disappointed when ABC announced “Bachelor in Paradise” would not air a season in 2024. No permanent decision regarding the show’s future was revealed, until now. Will ABC bring the Bachelor Nation spinoff show back or is it done for good?

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Returns in 2025

On July 10, Variety reported that ABC has renewed “Bachelor in Paradise” after giving it a break in 2024. Season 10 will air in 2025.

ABC shared the news on the show’s Instagram page, too. “We’re heading back to the beach in 2025! 🌴” read the caption.

A lot of franchise alums were quick to share their relief and excitement over the news.

“The Bachelor” winner Kaity Biggar excitedly commented, “YAAAAY !!!!!!”

Ashley Iaconetti added, “Oh thank God!”

Christina Mandrell wrote, “THERE SHE IS.”

Several others who appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise” over the years, like Kenny Braasch, Sean McLaughlin, and Annaliese Puccini, celebrated in the comments section of the Instagram post, too.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Were Thrilled to Learn the News

Fans were excited to learn “Bachelor in Paradise” would return in 2025, too.

One Instagram user commented, “I’m honestly disappointed that we have to wait until next year!”

Another show fan wrote, “BIP is the superior bach nation show. Please put this before all the rest in the future. We can’t skip out again. Thanks!”

“The only show I want moving forward,” declared someone else.

Some fans started hyping their picks for the season 10 cast.

“MARIAAAAA PLS,” exclaimed one fan of Maria Georgas.

“🙌 but Brett better be there,” another commenter wrote.

The “Brett” mentioned is likely Brett Harris, who was one of the men eliminated by “The Bachelorette” Jenn Tran during the premiere episode.

A Facebook fan gushed, “YES, YES, YES!!!!!! Best show, you have!! I can’t wait!!”

Another Facebook user commented, “Oh good! Wish it was this summer though!”

The Show Has a Solid Track Record of Success

Both seasons 8 and 9 of “Bachelor in Paradise” were unsuccessful in creating lasting couples. However, seasons before that tended to consistently create couples who have gone the distance.

As Us Weekly shared in March, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert fell for one another in season 2 and have since married and welcomed three children together.

A handful of other married couples also first connected on “Bachelor in Paradise.” Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are married with two boys, as are Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch.

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are married and have one son. Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, as well as Caelynn and Dean Bell (formerly Miller-Keyes and Unglert) all wed in the past year or so after falling in love during “Bachelor in Paradise.”

In addition, Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer will get married in the fall. Chris Conran and Alana Milne from season 7 are still together, too, and recently got engaged.

Although Iaconetti and Jared Haibon did not end up together during “Bachelor in Paradise,” many fans still consider them a BiP success story. They are married and expecting their second son very soon.