‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoiler Reveals Top Couple

A major “Bachelor in Paradise” spoiler from Reality Steve has revealed who the top couple currently is. The show has been filming for a few weeks now, and Reality Steve has provided fans with a good amount of info when it comes to what to expect when the show airs in August.

“Later in the summer, ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ makes its long-awaited return on Monday, August 16. Postponed last season due to the pandemic, the series brings back sizzling summer nights for the first time in two years,” the network said in a press release earlier this year.

Alas we have a cast — and people might already be falling in love! According to Reality Steve, there are at least 30 “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” singles looking for love this summer, and some are already coupled up.

The biggest spoiler so far is the “it” couple of the season; Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer. Erb works as a travel nurse. He was first introduced to the world on Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams’ season of “The Bachelorette.” Meanwhile, Heringer was on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” and was the franchise’s first deaf contestant. Heringer hails from Oregon, and works in finance, according to Parade.

Becca Kufrin Is in ‘Paradise’ & Coupled up With Someone Surprising

As previously reported by Heavy, Kufrin inked a deal to head to “Paradise,” making her the very first “Bachelorette” lead to head on the show after her season. And while Kufrin’s Instagram has been fairly active, Reality Steve has confirmed that she is, in fact, taking part in the show.

“Becca Kufrin doing quite a sell job on IG to make u think she’s hanging [with] her dog or going to [Minnesota] this [weekend]. She’s there, she’s a contestant, [and] right in the middle of things,” Reality Steve tweeted on June 17, 2021.

He also revealed that Kufrin is with someone surprising — at the last rose ceremony, she was coupled up with another contestant, and the pairing “probably isn’t gonna have people terribly happy,” he tweeted.

And, despite rumors to the contrary, Reality Steve has confirmed that Blake Hortsmann is not on the current season, and therefore will not be giving his relationship with Kufrin another go (he was on her season of “The Bachelorette”).

Grocery Store Joe Amabile & Kendall Long Are Both in ‘Paradise’ but Gave Roses to Other People

“Grocery Store Joe” fell in love with Kendall Long when they met on a previous season of “Bachelor in Paradise.” The two dated for a while, but ended up going their separate ways following Amabile’s decision to move to Chicago.

“Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles. Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day,” Amabile and Long said in a joint statement at the time of their split, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Amabile seemed open to heading back to “Paradise” to find love again, but Long was hesitant — and she didn’t want to see her ex find love on the beach, either, as previously reported by Heavy.

“It would be so hard. I would not want to watch him fall in love with someone else. That would suck so much,” she said on the May 3, 2021, episode of the Almost Famous podcast. Long admitted that she wants her ex-boyfriend to be happy, but she’s just not keen on watching that happen “in front of [her] face.” Long also said that she wouldn’t want to go to “Paradise” if Amabile was there.

Spoiler alert: They are both in “Paradise,” according to Reality Steve. The two supposedly aren’t rekindling their love, however. “Joe [and] Kendall are both there but not rekindling. They have both given roses to other people,” Reality Steve tweeted earlier this week.

