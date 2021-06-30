‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Couples Revealed, Plus Who Is Engaged?

“Bachelor in Paradise” wrapped filming in late June and will premiere on ABC on Monday, August 16, 2021. While there have been some relatively minor spoilers released by Reality Steve, his June 30, 2021, blog revealed more in-depth spoilers, including who left “Paradise” coupled up — and which couples ended up getting engaged on the finale.

Warning: “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers ahead.

Reality Steve revealed that a total of three couples left Mexico together when filming was over. They are “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile (Becca Kufrin’s season) and Serena Pitt (Matt James’ season), Kenny Braasch (Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adam’s season) and Mari Pepin (Matt’s season), and Riley Christian (Clare/Tayshia’s season) and Maurissa Gunn (Peter Weber’s season).

Of those couples, two got engaged on the finale; Kenny and Mari as well as Riley and Maurissa. Joe and Serena did not get engaged, but Reality Steve has no reason to believe that the two have split.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several People Coupled up on ‘Paradise’ While Others Left Well Before the Finale

Victoria Paul from Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” was the first person to leave “Paradise.” According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, she was “called out for having a boyfriend back home.” She self-eliminated before the very first rose ceremony.

Rumors that Brendan Morais and Pieper James had been hooking up long before “Paradise” were running wild on social media. The two ended up together on “Paradise,” but didn’t make it to the finale, according to Reality Steve. They left Mexico as a couple, however.

Fans will be somewhat surprised to know that Kendall Long decided to give “Paradise” another try after she made it very clear that she wasn’t planning on joining the cast. During an appearance on the “Almost Famous” podcast back in May, Long said that she didn’t want her ex-boyfriend, Joe Amabile, to go to Mexico either.

“It would be so hard. I would not want to watch him fall in love with someone else. That would suck so much.” Although Kendall admitted that she wants Amabile to be happy, she said that she didn’t want that to watch that happen “in front of [her] face.” She also said that she wouldn’t go to “Paradise” because she would “just be signing up for another heartbreak.”

Turns out, that’s exactly what ended up happening on both accounts, according to Reality Steve. “Kendall Long had a tough time watching Joe’s relationship and ended up leaving the show. The last person she was involved with was Ivan Hall, who also ended up leaving,” he blogged.

Several People Left Mexico Single

Despite being one of the most talked about couples pre-airing, Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer did not leave “Paradise” together. According to Reality Steve, Noah broke things off with Abigail before the finale. In fact, the split reportedly came before overnight dates.

Another much-talked-about couple is Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs. Reality Steve teased fans with Kufrin’s “Paradise” hook-up, before he finally revealed that she and Jacobs were a thing. “If you thought Thomas got a lot of air time this season, just wait til Paradise. Thomas is heavily involved with Becca Kufrin for the last half of BIP,” Steve tweeted after the Monday, June 28, 2021, episode of “The Bachelorette” aired. They both left “Paradise” single, ending things ahead of the finale.

Other contestants who left single (or didn’t get a rose) include Tia Booth, Kendall Long, Ivan Hall, Mykenna Dorn, Dr. Joe, Blake Monar, Demar Jackson, Kelsey Weier, Victoria Larson, and Serena Chew.

READ NEXT: Kendall Long Doesn’t Want Joe Amabile to Go on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’