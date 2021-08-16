‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Who Gets Engaged on the Finale?

“Bachelor in Paradise” premieres on Monday, August 16, 2021, and Reality Steve has already posted spoilers for the new season.

The show was forced to take a bit of an extended hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, but ABC executive previously told People magazine that he was fairly certain the show would return. “Unless something horrendous happens, I feel very confident that Paradise is coming back on this summer — how and where it’s going to be, it’s still too early to tell,” he told the outlet in early 2021.

Flash forward to August 2021, and “Paradise” has already been filmed; couples have already fallen in love, and, yes, a few have gotten engaged in Mexico.

WARNING: “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers ahead.

The newest season of “Bachelor in Paradise” appears to have been a success, with three couples getting engaged on the finale, which is set to air in early October.

On June 30, 2021, Reality Steve took to Instagram to share the three couples who weathered the storm (literally, as there is an evacuation this season due to some gnarly weather), leaving “Paradise” as a unit — engagement ring and all.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kenny Braasch & Mari Pepin Are Engaged

Kenny Braasch, who you may remember from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of “The Bachelorette” showed up to the resort in Mexico without wearing any clothes, as evidenced by the black box covering his nether regions as he greets host David Spade before heading down to the beach.

Braasch found love with former beauty queen Mari Pepin, who you met on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor.”

“She is a career-focused woman on the go who is ready to find the love of her life and settle down. She says that as a partner, she is very nurturing and thoughtful, and hopes to find a man who values her and gives her the same. She describes herself as a romantic, thoughtful, “all-in” partner, and loves to make her significant other happy by cooking for them, planning small surprises and giving massages,” Pepin’s ABC bio reads, in part.

According to Reality Steve, the two are still together.

Grocery Store Joe Amabile Is Engaged to Serena Pitt

Joe Amabile from Becca Kufrin’s “Bachelorette” season and Serena Pitt from Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” got engaged on the finale. Amabile previously found love on the show the last time he went on, and moved in with Kendall Long in Los Angeles shortly after filming.

The two split not long after that, however, as Amabile wanted to live in Chicago, and Long did not. Interestingly, Long is also on “Bachelor in Paradise” this season, but she does not find her happily ever after.

Not long after filming wrapped, Amabile and Pitt were spotted together at a rooftop pool in Chicago. Reality Steve shared the photo on his Twitter account, proving that the two are indeed still together.

Riley Christian & Maurissa Gunn Meet Later in the Season & Fall in Love

Riley Christian from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of “The Bachelorette” will join the “Bachelor in Paradise” cast later in the season. He and Maurissa Gunn — from Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” will start getting to know each other, and viewers will see their love story unfold.

According to Reality Steve, this is the third couple that gets engaged before leaving Mexico.

Gunn was crowned Miss Montana USA in 2013, according to Bustle. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, she works as a patient coordinator at a plastic surgeon’s office. Meanwhile, Christian is a malpractice lawyer who studied at Syracuse School of Law, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. He is based in New York City.

