‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers Reveal ‘Former Winner’ Joins Season 8

Filming has officially started for season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” and spoilers are emerging. Up to this point, there have not been any particularly shocking casting spoilers revealed. On May 8, however, spoiler king Reality Steve shared a juicy spoiler via Twitter that should generate some buzz.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Blast From the Past Returns to Look for Love

(SPOILER): We’ve got an old school contestant down in Paradise this season. Not to mention a former “winner” who got engaged back in season 3. Lace Morris will be on this season. pic.twitter.com/xO6uoKc21J — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 8, 2022

Reality Steve’s spoiler tweet included a photo he received as well as a bit of context. “(SPOILER): We’ve got an old school contestant down in Paradise this season. Not to mention a former ‘winner’ who got engaged back in season 3,” he teased. “Lace Morris will be on this season,” he continued. The photo showed Morris stepping out of a vehicle and onto the sidewalk of what seemed likely to be the resort where contestants stay prior to filming.

“I liked Lace. Don’t mind the throwbacks,” one person commented on Twitter in response to the news.

“Omg Lace!!! IM SO EXCITED!” someone else declared.

In his June 9 podcast, Reality Steve noted he did not know when Morris will hit the beach. As has also been the case in past seasons, there will be staggered arrivals. Host Jesse Palmer revealed the beach is now “open,” suggesting filming has officially started. Morris’ recent arrival suggests she will join the cast in a few days, arriving after the primary cast hits the beach to start making connections.

Most of the cast will probably be brought in from the recent “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” seasons of leads Clayton Echard, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, and Michelle Young. There will likely be some other cast members from further back in the franchise, but Morris may find she’s a bit of an outsider with this bunch.

Morris Originally Found Love With Grant Kemp

As Reality Steve noted in his podcast, Morris originally appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor,” which aired in 2016. Screenrant noted she eliminated herself early, believing she did not develop a very strong connection with Higgins. She then joined season 3 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” and that experience initially seemed to be successful. She connected with firefighter Grant Kemp, and the two finished the season engaged. They even got matching “Grace” tattoos, representing their couple nickname, noted Us Weekly.

The pair’s engagement aired in September 2016, but by November, they had called things off. At the time of their split, Morris told Entertainment Tonight, “It really was mutual,” acknowledging “We both have our issues we need to work on, and we can’t really give each other what we need at this time.” While Morris said the split had been amicable and mutual, Kemp’s take wasn’t quite the same. Kemp later told Us Weekly, “I put out in the media that it was mutual and was respectful enough to do that. It was a very volatile relationship.” The two reportedly did not stay in contact with one another.

Will Morris have better luck finding love during season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise”? ABC has not announced a premiere date yet. However, Reality Steve noted filming is expected to wrap around June 28. “The Bachelorette” with Recchia and Windey premieres July 11, and the next round of “Paradise” will probably debut after that finale.