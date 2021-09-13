Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ on TV Tonight? Plus, When Is the Finale?

“Bachelor in Paradise” is not on television tonight, Monday, September 13, 2021. Instead, Monday Night Football will air, with coverage of the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

On Monday, September 20, 2021, “Dancing With the Stars” will premiere in the 8 p.m. timeslot on ABC. “Bachelor in Paradise” will air only on Tuesday nights for the duration of the season.

ABC announced its fall lineup a few weeks ago, letting fans know that “Paradise” would be moving to Tuesday nights for the next several weeks. In a calendar shared by the official “Bachelor in Paradise” Instagram account, the show is only on the calendar through September, though it’s more likely going to continue through mid-October, up until the premiere of Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Finale Is Likely to Air on October 12, 2021

Although ABC has not yet revealed the exact date for the “Paradise” finale, the best guess is that the show will continue right up until “The Bachelorette” starts. Michelle Young is set to kick off her journey to find love — officially — on October 19, 2021. Her season will air on Tuesday nights through the fall, as “DWTS” will still be airing on Monday nights.

This means that the finale of “Paradise” is more than likely going to air on October 12, 2021. Reality Steve believes that there are quite a few more weeks left of the current “Paradise” season. “I really don’t think there’s only four episodes left. My guess is it’ll go into the first two Tuesdays in October, the 5th and 12th. Just a guess. I don’t see how they wrap up this whole season with still 4 episodes remaining the next 4 Tuesdays. They’ve still got a lot to cover, and a lot more people coming in,” he wrote on his September 7, 2021, blog post.

Reality Steve also wrote that he heard that there will not be a reunion or after show following the finale. In an earlier spoiler post on Instagram, Steve revealed which couples end up getting engaged on the beach on the show’s highly anticipated finale. You can read more about that here.

The New Season of ‘The Bachelor’ Hasn’t Been Announced Yet

While it seems obvious that there will be another season of “The Bachelor” heading to ABC in 2022, the network has yet to renew the show, according to TV Series Finale.

The show is supposedly moving full steam ahead, however, based on tweets from creator Mike Fleiss. In fact, he’s been teasing a new “Bachelor” announcement for a few weeks now.

And while just about everyone has been trying to figure out who the next star of the show will be, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the next guy to hand out roses is someone from Michelle’s season — so, someone who fans have not yet met.

Michelle’s season of “The Bachelorette” is expected to air for about 10 weeks, so the finale will likely be before the Christmas holiday.

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Which Couples Get Engaged on the Finale?