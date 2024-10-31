Pascal Slams ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Finalist as ‘Stalker’ After ‘Shock’ Elimination

Pascal Ibgui, the French-speaking Chicago salon owner and “The Golden Bachelorette” contestant, is slamming finalist Chock Chapple in an interview with Glamour Magazine.

There will be spoilers in this article for the October 30 episode of “The Golden Bachelorette.”

Chapple even compared Chapple to being like a “stalker” in what Glamour called a “shockingly honest” interview in the wake of the surprise developments on the overnight dates in Tahiti. Glamour asked Ibgui to weigh in on Chapple’s controversial behavior at a previous group bowling date in which he appeared to be hogging Joan Vassos’s attention for himself.

“Oh my God, let’s just be realistic. We are mature men. We’ve been through some marriage, some divorce. We had our struggles and our pain and anxiety, and it’s not that easy to say ‘I’m in love,'” Ibgui told Glamour.

“Chock was all over her to the point where he was [like a] stalker. I mean, it was like, ‘I love you, let’s leave. Let’s do this, let’s do that.’ And, ‘Which side of the bed are you sleeping on?’ It’s bizarre behavior. I don’t know. ‘I can’t wait to be with you. I feel my love with you.’ Maybe in Wichita there is no women. I don’t know.”

Pascal Ibgui Called Chock Chapple’s Behavior ‘Uncalled for in Front of Everyone’

Ibgui also made other critical comments of Chapple, who is one of two finalists remaining along with ER doctor Guy Gansert.

“I did not like when he said, ‘What side of the bed do you sleep on?’ I thought that was uncalled for in front of everyone, even if it was meant to be between them,” he reiterated to Glamour.

“Inappropriate. As he walked in he said, ‘Let’s leave here. Let’s get out of here.’ And then hovering over her during the bowling. I think, to me, everybody felt uncomfortable. I think Jordan said, ‘Hey, put the break on,’ and Jonathan said, ‘What are you doing?'” he added to the magazine. “I mean, Joan is smart enough to understand and figure it out by herself.”

Pascal Ibgui Also Discussed What Happened on the Overnight Dates Episode

Now for the spoiler:

On the October 30 show in Tahiti, Ibgui rejected Vassos, telling her that he did not feel strong enough feelings for her to stay. He then left before the overnight date, sending Vassos’ self-esteem plummeting. Igbui also revealed on the show that he and his girlfriend broke up almost a year ago.

TVLine called it a “shock” move by Igbui.

“It was hard to see it. It was hard to see it because there is no good way to end a relationship. There is no word you could use to make her feel better. I wasn’t [able to get] there [with Joan]. I tried to get there. I needed more time. My wall was going down, and then she took me to a ceremony and I freaked out. I felt trapped, and I got scared,” he told Glamour.

“It was very hard for me because I know she had feelings for me. I know she cared very much about me. [Going into the] show, I didn’t want to drill on my divorce, I wanted to live the moment. She heard about those widowers with a lot of struggle, a lot of pain they having. And I come on board where my divorce was easy, my life is wonderful, and I just wanted to enjoy the time with her. That’s what she’s probably liked about me,” he added.