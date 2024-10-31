Pascal Ibgui Dresses as ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Joan Vassos for Halloween: ‘Creepy’

Some fans are calling contestant Pascal Ibgui’s Halloween costume “creepy” and “disturbing” because he dressed up as “Golden Bachelorette” Joan Vassos.

However, other fans thought the Joan costume was funny and praised him for it on his Instagram page.

Ibgui caused controversy on the October 30 episode of the show. Be forewarned that spoilers for that episode will follow.

In an Instagram post, Ibgui, a Chicago-area salon owner, shared a photo showing him dressed up as Vassos for Halloween in a gold gown, yellow wig, and holding a gold rose. “Pascal, will you accept this rose 🌹😉” he wrote.

Pascal Ibgui Also Posted a Photo Showing a Friend Dressed as Him for Halloween

On October 31, though, Ibgui showed he can also poke fun of himself, sharing a photo showing him with a friend dressed as him for Halloween. “Only @hairby_jmerc29 would come to the salon today dressed like me in my #tightywighties & #pradashoes 😂

Happy Halloween 🎃” he wrote.

He shared a series of other photos showing the Vassos outfit, and wrote, “Happy Halllllloooowwweeeeennnnnn 🎃 #halloweenfun today at Pascal pour Elle! Even Joan from the @thegoldenbacheloretteabc stopped by 😉.”

Ibgui caused controversy on the October 30 episode of the show when he rejected Vassos at dinner in Tahiti, telling her that he did not feel the necessary “spark” with her to make the relationship work in the long run. Ibgui then left Vassos without accepting an overnight date card. The final two contestants are Guy Gansert and Chock Chapple.

Ibgui also revealed on the show that he had a broken engagement only a year ago that caused him a lot of pain. Although he expressed concern for Vassos, he indicated that he did not feel in love with her to the degree necessary, and he said his daughter signed him up for the show. The rejection sent Vassos into a tailspin of insecurity as she is already struggling with getting past the memory of her deceased husband and her feelings about dating other men.

Fan Reaction to Pascal Ibgui’s Joan Vassos Costume Was Mixed, But Many People Thought It Was Funny

Some people liked Ibgui’s costume on his Instagram comment thread. “I am dying! This is too good! You’re so golden! 💛” wrote one person. “O…M….G…. That is so funny. Awesome job Pascal. Happy Halloween!🎃” another person wrote.

“He’s the best!!!!! ❤️ I now love this guy,” wrote another person.

However, not everyone was a fan. “Creepy,” wrote one person on Ibgui’s comment thread. Some people slammed Ibgui on X for the costume. “That’s very disturbing,” wrote one man.

But others on X were fans of Pascal’s costume. “This is hilarious and gives us a side to him we haven’t yet seen. That’s what I dislike about the show; too many men to begin with that we don’t get a chance to know anyone well. In the early days of the franchises, the casts were smaller and we got a good feel for them,” wrote one person.