Almost-‘Bachelor’ Shares Stunning Details & Reveals Whether He’d Still Consider the Gig

It was officially confirmed this week that the season 27 lead for “The Bachelor” is Zach Shallcross. Ahead of the announcement, fans were buzzing over the potential choices for the gig, and several suggestions of men from prior seasons emerged. This week, one of those popular picks joined Kaitlyn Bristowe on her “Off the Vine” podcast to reveal how close he was to becoming “The Bachelor” a few years ago. In addition, he admitted he’d still consider it if the opportunity presented itself again.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kraus Was Closer to Being the Lead Than People Realized

During his chat with Bristowe on “Off the Vine,” Peter Kraus opened up about his experience with the franchise. It has become common knowledge he almost became “The Bachelor” after being Rachel Lindsay’s runner-up on “The Bachelorette.” Now, however, he shares some jaw-dropping details about just how close he was to handing out roses. Kraus told Bristowe that when he was asked about being “The Bachelor,” his “answer for a long time was no, for many reasons.” He admitted his fear of the negative attention he could receive was one major reason, but he still talked with producers about it extensively.

Kraus revealed “Eventually, we did get to a point in conversations with the producers where I said yes and was willing to do it.” In fact, things progressed to where producers were ready to make an official announcement that he would be “The Bachelor.” Kraus detailed he was backstage in a dressing room at the “Bachelor in Paradise” live finale episode prepared to be introduced as the next “Bachelor” lead.

Bristowe was stunned to learn Kraus had been that close to being announced as the next “Bachelor” lead. Kraus recalled working with Cary Feltman, the stylist for the franchise, as his suit was being prepped for him to wear on stage. As he waited, a producer approached and told him, “something’s come up, let’s just put this on hold for a day or two, and we’ll announce you in a different way.”

Kraus Is in a Much Better Headspace Now

When Kraus returned to his hotel that night, he recalled talking with someone and admitting he did not really want to be “The Bachelor.” At the time, he shared, “This scares the crap out of me, I don’t want to do this. But I think I would be stupid not to, so I’m all in.” Producers told him to head home and “sit on it, think about it,” and he did just that for a few days. Around a week later, he received a text message from the producers, revealing they were going in another direction. That message apparently came right before ABC announced Arie Luyendyk, Jr. as “The Bachelor” on “Good Morning America.”

Bristowe asked Kraus what he would say if the opportunity to be “The Bachelor” was offered again. He admitted he was “very oblivious” before doing “The Bachelorette,” and he noted he is in a much better headspace now. Looking back over the past five years, Kraus noted he didn’t believe he would have been emotionally ready to handle all that would come with taking on the lead role. However, he is “in a better place” now, and if asked, “I’d talk about it.”