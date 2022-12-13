Peter Weber Gushes Over His Relationship With Kelley Flanagan: ‘It’s Been Really Special’

Former Bachelor Peter Weber, 31, and his girlfriend Kelley Flanagan, 30, gushed over their romance during an interview with Us Weekly at the Points Guy Awards in New York City on December 7.

Kelley & Peter on Their Rekindled Romance

The on-and-off-again couple, who first met on Peter’s season of “The Bachelor” in 2020, spoke about reconnecting after their December 2020 split, revealing they plan to keep the relationship “more private” the second time around.

“We’re definitely keeping it a little bit more private this time around just because we kind of have that luxury that we didn’t have last time,” the former Bachelor told the outlet.

He continued, “It’s been really, really special. I think we’re both enjoying how it’s been the second time around and things happen for a reason. And I can say I’m very happy.”

Kelley echoed Peter’s sentiments, telling Us Weekly, “I’m happy – I genuinely am. We get along, we connect.”

The Illinois native shared that her relationship with Peter is “easier” the second time around since they have had some distance from the “Bachelor” franchise.

“I think coming off the show, you have to go through a lot of stuff that puts a lot more pressure on you and this time around it’s a lot more relaxed, so it’s easier,” she told the outlet.

Kelley & Peter’s Relationship Timeline

Kelley was one of the 30 women competing for Peter’s affection on season 24 of the “Bachelor.”

In the premiere episode, viewers learned that Peter and Kelley had briefly met before the show began filming.

“Kelley met Peter prior to the taping of the show,” former host Chris Harrison revealed in January 2020, Us Weekly reported. “This is completely random but they met at a hotel they were both at for separate parties.”

The two formed a connection early on but as the season progressed Peter’s connection with other contestants, such as Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, took center stage and Kelley was sent home.

Peter proposed to Hannah Ann in the season finale after Madison left the show on her own accord.

Shortly after Peter’s season ended, he found himself single again and rumors began to swirl that the former Bachelor and Kelley were an item.

Us Weekly confirmed the news in April 2020.

“Peter and Kelley are fully dating, but they aren’t admitting it to people,” a source told the outlet at the time.

After less than a year together, Kelley and Peter ended up calling it quits in December 2020.

Peter announced the split in a December 31 Instagram post. He shared a photo of him and Kelley alongside a lengthy caption.

“Love is a funny thing,” he wrote. “It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end.”

According to Us Weekly, the two briefly reconnected in early 2022 but broke up before Valentine’s Day.

Kelley opened up about the split in a May 2021 appearance on the podcast “Chicks in the Office,” telling hosts Ria Ciuffo and Fran Mariano that she and Peter’s interests did not align.

Kelley Flanagan Interview – Full Episode ⚡️FRIDAY ENERGY ON A FRIDAY⚡️ The lovely Kelley Flanagan joined us to talk everything that went down with Pilot Pete + more. 00:00 – Intro 12:14 – A$AP Rocky & Rihanna 18:34 – Travis Barker & Kim Kardashian? 26:18 – KJ Apa & GF having baby 30:36 – Friends reunion trailer 34:29 – Kelley Flanagan… 2021-05-21T19:02:39Z

“It’s not a bad thing, but he loves Pokemon cards. He loves playing video games and he loves going out and partying,” she said. “There was a while… I was like trying to convince myself that was what I liked.”

Despite Kelley’s reservations, the couple decided to give their romance another chance in the fall of 2022. An inside source told Us Weekly in September 2022 that the two were back on and “looking forward” to the future.

“Peter wants to be in a serious committed relationship and his feelings for Kelley never went away,” the source told Us Weekly.

